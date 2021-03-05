When Meghan McCain returned to The View in January following her maternity leave, the contentious conservative host arrived on the panel loaded for drama as always. But around mid-February, McCain started bring something entirely new to the table: Some wild new hairdos. The daughter of the late Senator John McCain has been sporting some unusual looks that have run the gamut from high pony tails to some Princess Leia-looking buns. The new looks have sparked several jokes on Twitter along with cracks that whoever is styling McCain’s hair could dislike her.

Of course, if there’s one thing about McCain is that she isn’t shy about vigorously defending any of her decisions, including her new look. When The Wrap published a piece on McCain’s “craziest hairstyles,” The View host clapped back with a surprisingly explanation for her follicle experimentation.

“Gonna say this one last time,” McCain tweeted. “I had a baby and didn’t shower for three months. It’s covid and I’m bored. Let a bitch live and experiment with hair and makeup.”

Gonna say this one last time: I had a baby and didn't shower for three months. It's covid and I'm bored. Let a bitch live and experiment with hair and makeup. https://t.co/4ePvESLaBO — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 4, 2021

Despite jokes to the contrary, McCain has been having a ball trying out new looks while working remotely, and she regularly shouts out her new stylist, Carmen Currie, who doesn’t hate McCain and has been helping her get a little wild. “MANY of you have asked about who/how I have been getting ready in the pandemic. Now that I am DC based and taping @theviewabc out of the @abcnews bureau, I have been working with the incredible, talented, creative angel Carmen Currie,” McCain wrote on Instagram when her hair started turning heads in February. “It has been so amazing to be able to have fun and play with glam again (safely and covid tested) with someone who likes to mix it up as much as I do!”

(Via Meghan McCain on Twitter)