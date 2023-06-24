In case you didn’t know, Meghan McCain is the daughter of the late John McCain. It’s likely you do know that. After all, she has brought up her father frequently in public. One could also argue that she wouldn’t be as prominent a public figure had she not been the scion of a noted senator and presidential candidate. So when she wrote a scathing takedown of Hunter Biden, calling him a “product of nepotism,” people kind of couldn’t believe it.

Meghan McCain calls Hunter Biden “an elitist scumbag, the ultimate product of nepotism”. Interesting, coming from an elitist scumbag, the ultimate product of nepotism. pic.twitter.com/hZ3sp2mZEG — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 24, 2023

In a new op-ed published by The Daily Mail, the former View co-host (who’s definitely gotten over her tenure there) wrote that the sitting president’s son “could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and still get invited back into the Presidential fold” — a pointed reference to something Donald Trump once (accurately) said about his relationship with his base.

Last week, Hunter agreed to a plea bargain over to two misdemeanor charges. The move enraged the Republican party, McCain included. After rattling off his alleged crimes as well as his pouncing on his drug addiction issues, she called him an “elitist scumbag, the ultimate product of nepotism.”

After the column was published, people took to social media to accuse the author of being a pot who called the kettle black.

Meghan McCain – Meghan *McCain* – is calling Hunter Biden a ‘nepo baby scumbag’. You can’t make this stuff up. https://t.co/j5ICxxcJHb — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) June 24, 2023

Meghan McCain attacking Hunter Biden for being a nepo baby is something else. It weirds me out how viciously she attacks Joe Biden given how close he was with her dad. — el jefe ⎷ (@ThatElJefe) June 24, 2023

Meghan McCain calling Hunter Biden The ultimate product of nepotism was the last straw for Irony. — Robert J Ellingsworth 🆓 (@BY1959) June 24, 2023

So, let me get this straight – Meghan McCain thinks Hunter Biden is a "nepo-baby scumbag" profiting on his family name? But she's not? pic.twitter.com/2wWLNBTqFu — Robert Segarra (@Robbiezombie) June 24, 2023

Meghan McCain calls Hunter Biden “an elitist scumbag, the ultimate product of nepotism”. So Rich, since Meghan has used her father John McCain to get every job & to make any point. Meghan is a POS Nepo Baby! The View pic.twitter.com/ruAPy94vwy — Dan "I Stand With Ukraine" P (@ddanpereira) June 24, 2023

McCain isn’t always wrong about things. Earlier this year she called out the “dumbest” political obsession, namely the GOP making wild claims about gas stoves. But even there she still managed to get dragged.

