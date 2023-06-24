Meghan McCain
Meghan McCain Called Hunter Biden ‘The Ultimate Product Of Nepotism,’ And People Couldn’t Believe It

In case you didn’t know, Meghan McCain is the daughter of the late John McCain. It’s likely you do know that. After all, she has brought up her father frequently in public. One could also argue that she wouldn’t be as prominent a public figure had she not been the scion of a noted senator and presidential candidate. So when she wrote a scathing takedown of Hunter Biden, calling him a “product of nepotism,” people kind of couldn’t believe it.

In a new op-ed published by The Daily Mail, the former View co-host (who’s definitely gotten over her tenure there) wrote that the sitting president’s son “could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and still get invited back into the Presidential fold” — a pointed reference to something Donald Trump once (accurately) said about his relationship with his base.

Last week, Hunter agreed to a plea bargain over to two misdemeanor charges. The move enraged the Republican party, McCain included. After rattling off his alleged crimes as well as his pouncing on his drug addiction issues, she called him an “elitist scumbag, the ultimate product of nepotism.”

After the column was published, people took to social media to accuse the author of being a pot who called the kettle black.

McCain isn’t always wrong about things. Earlier this year she called out the “dumbest” political obsession, namely the GOP making wild claims about gas stoves. But even there she still managed to get dragged.

(Via The Daily Mail)

