Meghan McCain thought she could nail the new White House press secretary Jen Psaki with a gotcha question on Thursday morning, but The View co-host was quickly outmatched by the competent Psaki, who’s clearly nothing like her predecessors in the Trump administration. While discussing the controversial topic of unaccompanied minors currently arriving at the Mexico border, McCain tried to accuse Joe Biden of being no different than Trump by “putting kids in cages” after it was reported that the children were being placed in a repurposed facility to mitigate exposure to COVID.

Meghan McCain tries to ask Jen Psaki a gotcha question #TheView pic.twitter.com/d56bak1SSc — GOP Ethics (@GOP_Ethics) February 25, 2021

Here’s where the situation is different: Unlike the Trump administration, the Biden administration isn’t turning the minors away, leaving them stranded in Mexico. Instead, Health and Human Services is locating the minors’ relatives or prospective guardians, vetting them, and then releasing the children in their care. If there are no relatives or guardian, the children are placed into foster homes. At no point are the minors separated from their families (the key term here is unaccompanied) or turned away.

However, while that process takes place, the children have to be safely housed somewhere, and due to the pandemic, HHS is running out of room, so a facility from the Trump administration was reopened to provide extra space. To McCain and some on the far-right, this is considered the same as “putting kids in cages,” which Psaki shot down point by point. Via Raw Story:

“This is a facility — and we had to open a new one to make sure we have the safety protocols in order to address the COVID needs and the health and safety needs because we can’t have as many kids in the former HHS facility,” said Psaki. “That’s exactly what we did, but our objective is to get these kids into safe homes with their families as quickly as possible, and we are absolutely not doing what the former president did, and what frankly the current president and the current vice president objected to, which is ripping kids from the arms of their parents. That is not the policy of this administration and not something we would do.”

You can watch a fired-up Psaki swat down McCain’s gotcha question above.

(Via Raw Story)