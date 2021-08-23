ABC
Meghan McCain Attempted To Make A ‘Joker’ Reference About Kamala Harris, And It Didn’t Work Out As Planned

After exiting The View at the beginning of August, Meghan McCain has resorted to tweeting aggressively partisan attacks that, just like her arguments on The View, have routinely blown up in her face. This time around, McCain took a shot at Vice President Kamala Harris by retweeting a right-wing video accusing Harris of “laughing” about the situation in Afghanistan. The former talk show host even went so far to accuse the vice president of having a disorder similar to Joaquin Phoenix’s version of the Joker. It was pure class all around.

“This may be some kind of real issue (like Joaquin phoenix in the joker),” McCain tweeted. “[B]ut she’s the Vice President and she’s hand ample time and resources to media train herself out of reacting to every SINGLE crisis situation like she’s walking onto a late night show. She comes off so craven.”

Despite firing off her tweet early Monday morning, it didn’t take long for people to flood McCain’s replies and point out that Harris is clearly not laughing about the situation in Afghanistan, but at the throng of reporters crowding her and yelling at her over the sound of a helicopter. When she is asked about Americans still trapped in the country, the vice president’s demeanor noticeably changes to match the seriousness of the topic.

There were also plenty of quips about McCain’s time on The View, and how she probably isn’t the best person to lecture others about professionalism while on camera considering her penchant for on-screen shouting matches and routinely mentioning that she’s John McCain’s daughter.

You can see some of the reactions to McCain’s tweet below:

