Meghan McCain Attempted To Make A ‘Joker’ Reference About Kamala Harris, And It Didn’t Work Out As Planned

After exiting The View at the beginning of August, Meghan McCain has resorted to tweeting aggressively partisan attacks that, just like her arguments on The View, have routinely blown up in her face. This time around, McCain took a shot at Vice President Kamala Harris by retweeting a right-wing video accusing Harris of “laughing” about the situation in Afghanistan. The former talk show host even went so far to accuse the vice president of having a disorder similar to Joaquin Phoenix’s version of the Joker. It was pure class all around.

“This may be some kind of real issue (like Joaquin phoenix in the joker),” McCain tweeted. “[B]ut she’s the Vice President and she’s hand ample time and resources to media train herself out of reacting to every SINGLE crisis situation like she’s walking onto a late night show. She comes off so craven.”

This may be some kind of real issue (like Joaquin phoenix in the joker) but she’s the Vice President and she’s hand ample time and resources to media train herself out of reacting to every SINGLE crisis situation like she’s walking onto a late night show. She comes off so craven. https://t.co/Vznthwskhl — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 23, 2021

Despite firing off her tweet early Monday morning, it didn’t take long for people to flood McCain’s replies and point out that Harris is clearly not laughing about the situation in Afghanistan, but at the throng of reporters crowding her and yelling at her over the sound of a helicopter. When she is asked about Americans still trapped in the country, the vice president’s demeanor noticeably changes to match the seriousness of the topic.

There were also plenty of quips about McCain’s time on The View, and how she probably isn’t the best person to lecture others about professionalism while on camera considering her penchant for on-screen shouting matches and routinely mentioning that she’s John McCain’s daughter.

You can see some of the reactions to McCain’s tweet below:

She didn't laugh regarding that question. She had a smile on her face as she left the plane. It is a smile Black women usually wear so women like you don't accuse us of being angry. It's a smile & laughter I've seen my aunties have when women like you belittle & humiliate them. — Maria Mandolesi ☦️ (@theMMlalaland) August 23, 2021

We know you’ve had an issue with black women ever since Sasha and Malia beat you to the title of First Daughter…but it’s time to let that hurt go lil mama https://t.co/JaMduzzhjT — BroKagé (@12thBrokage) August 23, 2021

Weren't you always on the view talking about how women should support other women. That there was this narrative about how women are unfairly criticized over things men are not. You are adding to this narrative with this tweet. Practice what you preach. — Kissifur1981 (@Kissifur1974) August 23, 2021

This is totally taken out of context. She is simply being polite when being bombarded with questions all at once and is simply a laugh. It's not directed at the the Afghan situation. Don't try to make something out that isn't. — Nick Danger (@GCV_ArtDirector) August 23, 2021

Are we watching two different clips?It’s clear that she wasn’t laughing at the situation that is unfolding in Afghanistan- she’s signaling for everyone to stop bombarding her with questions so she can speak. — _ (@x_msm_) August 23, 2021

My god, are you ok? First, kamala is laughing while walking up and people are are screaming questions at her w a helicopter/plane in the background. She answers the questions without laughing. But seriously, what’s wrong w you? Take your Twitter posts to a therapist and get help. — carolina (@lineincaroline) August 23, 2021

Imagine being mad that the VP is personable and approachable. You gotta love the irony of the woman who injects “my father” into every interview arguing that is is Kamala Harris who needs “media training”. https://t.co/ctCfwMPqGV — Cat (she/her/elle) (@MlleKitty) August 23, 2021

