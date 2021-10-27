While promoting her new audiobook, Bad Republican, former The View co-host Meghan McCain resurfaced her allegations that Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump crashed her father’s funeral. She brought up the claim in the audiobook, and again, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live last week. However, this time around, her father’s longtime friend in the senate, Lindsey Graham, confirmed to the Washington Post that Jared and Ivanka’s presence was approved by Meghan’s mother, Cindy.

Welp, Meghan noticed. Less than 24 hours after Graham’s remarks, the conservative firebrand took to Twitter to chastise the media for using the South Carolina as an expert on her family:

Lindsey Graham may consider himself a member of my family, but he is not and hasn’t been for a very long time. He certainly doesn’t speak for me or my life experiences. Full stop. The media should stop treating him like he is an expert on anything McCain related.

Lindsey Graham may consider himself a member of my family, but he is not and hasn’t been for a very long time. He certainly doesn’t speak for me or my life experiences. Full stop. The media should stop treating him like he is an expert on anything McCain related. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 27, 2021

Notably, McCain does not refute Graham’s claim that Jared and Ivanka were not “funeral crashers.” As for her comments that Graham is no longer a close friend to the family, that actually tracks with previous remarks she’s made on The View. For the past two years, McCain has lamented Graham’s loyalty to Trump and what it has done to the man that she frequently referred to as an uncle.

“Whatever is happening to Lindsey, this is not the person I used to know,” McCain said during a July 2019 episode.

(Via Meghan McCain on Twitter)