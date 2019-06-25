Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Meghan McCain once again got into it with her fellow The View co-hosts on Tuesday, and the fallout has not been pretty. This time, the panel were discussing the horrifying situation along the U.S. border, of migrant children being kept in inhumane conditions and even several deaths reported. The subject came under added scrutiny when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently compared the migrant detention centers to concentration camps in Nazi Germany.

Whoopi Goldberg pointed out that even when our country captures prisoners of war we don’t keep them in squalid conditions, and Joy Behar added that even imprisoned serial killers have access to basic necessities like soap and toothpaste. And while McCain definitely has a soft spot for those poor dying kids, it would appear that she has an even bigger umbrage with people who refer to the crisis as torture. “Calling these things torture facilities, I understand it is a humanitarian crisis, and it’s horrific,” she interjected. “And like you said, people in jail get soap, and people in jail get toothpaste…”

“But I know what a torture facility looks like,” she added, in her sassiest clap-back voice. “I’ve been to one.”

“Listen to me, excuse me,” she continued, when Behar attempted to interrupt. “When you have a facility whose specific purpose is to torture people, that is not what’s going on. Yes, it’s inhumane, but there’s a big difference between the Hanoi Hilton and what’s happening at the border right now,” she said, referring to the POW camp where her father, the late Senator John McCain, was held during the Vietnam War.

Sunny Hostin then went on to point out that maybe, just maybe, we should be less concerned about what we’re calling the camps and more concerned with what’s happening inside of them. “Kids are dying inside of them,” she countered. “But we should play semantics what we’re calling those. We should care about the dead kids that have come out of them.”