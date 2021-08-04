Discussing nepotism is always a minefield for The View co-host Meghan McCain thanks to the fact that her entire media career is built on the fact that she’s the daughter of the late Senator John McCain. However, when it comes to the matter of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and his brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo, McCain actually had a leg to stand on if she could have avoided falling into the usual trap of making the conversation about herself, which of course, she did.

During a panel discussion on the report detailing Governor Cuomo’s long list of egregious acts of alleged sexual harassment, McCain tore into his brother for not covering the scandal on his CNN show on Tuesday night, which she labeled as “the worst kind of nepotism.” Again, this was a valid criticism to make because alleged sexual harassment is a much more serious issue than landing a job on a daytime talk show. McCain was justified in her remarks, and her being part of a political dynasty doesn’t negate that.

You can see McCain’s full comments at the 3:30 mark below:

NY AG PROBE FINDS CUOMO HARASSED MULTIPLE WOMEN: After New York Attorney General Letitia James found Gov. Andrew Cuomo allegedly sexually harassed multiple women and fostered a toxic work environment, the co-hosts react as he denies all sexual misconduct. https://t.co/177oFUzaqS pic.twitter.com/FLVbVU7Lb5 — The View (@TheView) August 4, 2021

Where things went off the rails is when McCain couldn’t resist tying the topic to an unrelated discussion from last week where she got dismantled by Sunny Hostin after defending Hollywood nepotism. Via The Daily Beast:

“I also think it’s interesting, we had a conversation about nepotism on this show a few days ago,” she said. “You want to talk about nepotism? Not having to talk about the biggest scandal in the country when it has to do with your brother and you’re hosting CNN, that’s nepotism.” Referring to Chris Cuomo, who completely ignored the harassment report about his brother as well as his own involvement in the investigation Tuesday night, McCain added, “The Cuomo family and CNN are the worst kind of nepotism that the media has an example of.”

McCain then took another unnecessary step by proclaiming that if her brother was a governor caught in a similar scandal to Cuomo, “You are damn straight I would be talking about it on The View this morning, and that makes all of them cowards.” However, McCain’s tenure on The View has shown this would probably not be the case.

When McCain’s father-in-law Doug Domenech, who was a member of the Trump administration, got wrapped up in an ethics investigation in May 2019, The View co-host conveniently took sick days that coincided with the breaking news. When McCain’s mother, Cindy, made headlines for falsely accusing a BIPOC family of sex trafficking at an airport, The View co-host did not bring it up on the show.

(Via The View on Twitter)