Now that’s she officially left The View, Meghan McCain is free to pursue more personal projects that are near and dear to heart. Namely, letting everyone know that she’s daughter of the late U.S. Senator John McCain in a new memoir/audiobook that is “imbued with an unmistakable Maverick spirit” just like her dad, John McCain. Has she mentioned him before?

Arriving exclusively on Audible, Bad Republican will (via a press release) invite listeners “inside the unwavering heart and ferocious mind of a young conservative woman who refuses to back down.” As well as addressing her early life, the audiobook will also reportedly tackle McCain’s time on The View where she was the constant target of ridicule thanks to her almost daily shouting matches with co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar.

Here’s the official synopsis:

In the aptly titled Bad Republican, McCain tells of growing up the daughter of an American icon and of the final moments she spent by her father’s side; of her (mis)adventures on the New York dating scene before meeting her now-husband, Ben; of her views on cancel culture, internet trolls and life backstage as the sole Republican on America’s most-watched daytime talk show — and why she decided to leave; of the awkward phone call she received from Donald and Melania and where she thinks the Republican Party, and the country, goes from here; and of why a miscarriage and the birth of her daughter, Liberty, have left her so fired up about women’s rights.

Bad Republican premieres October 21 on Audible.