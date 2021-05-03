Despite her self-proclaimed “hardcore conservative” beliefs, Meghan McCain has been a vocal supporter of not just the COVID-19 vaccine, but vaccines in general. The View co-host has a documented history of criticizing “anti-vaxxers” like Democratic primary candidate Marianne Williamson. However, the internal struggle between McCain’s pro-vaccine stance and her love of Republican talking points spilled out into the open on Monday as she offered up a strange, scattered criticism of the COVID-19 vaccine efforts.

While repeatedly stating that she herself is vaccinated and that she encourages everyone to get vaccinated, McCain blamed the Biden administration for stoking vaccine hesitancy. “The messaging toward evangelicals and Republicans is ‘You dumb hillbillies, stay the hell away from me.’ And I don’t think there’s any way that’s gonna convince anyone of anything if that’s the messaging coming out of the White House,” McCain said.

Despite the fact that there’s no official messaging coming from the White House where “dumb hillbillies” are told not to get COVID shots, McCain continued her attack on the vaccine process by questioning their efficacy, which is dangerous waters, especially for someone who claims to be opposed to anti-vaxxer beliefs. Via The Wrap:

“A lot of this feels like it’s more about control than science. If the vaccine is 94 percent effective, which we are told by science and the CDC and all smart people who come on this show it is — if the vaccine works, why do we still have to wear masks outdoors? Why do we have to wear masks inside? And that’s also part of the messaging problem,” McCain argued.

McCain finished her rant by calling the current messaging “psychotic” and claiming that she’s come up with a campaign that will get Republicans on board, but nobody will listen to her. McCain neglected to share what that campaign would be.

(Via The View)