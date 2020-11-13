I regret to inform you that Meghan McCain, of all people, did a good meme. For only the second time in seven decades, Arizona went blue in the presidential election, with the New York Times reporting that President-elect Joe Biden is beating Donald Trump by over 11,000 votes. That’s enough to call it. “That Arizona — the home of the late Senator John McCain and Senator Barry Goldwater, a founder of the 20th century conservative political movement and the 1964 Republican presidential nominee — was in play for Democrats at all is remarkable,” the Times wrote. “Before the state voted for Mr. Clinton, the last Democrat it had supported for president was Harry S. Truman in 1948.”

Speaking of John McCain, there was no love lost between the late-senator and the president. “He’s a war hero ’cause he was captured,” Trump said about McCain in 2015. “I like people that weren’t captured.” He also allegedly called McCain a “f*cking loser,” and although Trump denied the report, there’s always a tweet. Here’s another tweet:

In light of tonight’s news…. *sorry I had to, the meme is too funny. pic.twitter.com/lo6xHqCbk0 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 13, 2020

The View host, who compared herself Daenerys Targaryen around this time last year, shared a meme of her dad with the text, “I like people who don’t lose Arizona,” adding, “In light of tonight’s news…. sorry I had to, the meme is too funny.” When reached for comment about McCain’s tweet, Trump, well, couldn’t be reached for comment.

We haven’t heard from President Trump in person in over a week and he hasn’t taken questions from reporters since the day of the election. It’s highly unusual for him to stay away from cameras for this long. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 13, 2020

Now who’s the loser.

(Via Mediaite)