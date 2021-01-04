Viral

‘The View’ Turned Chaotic When Meghan McCain Told Her Co-Hosts That They Should ‘Respect’ Trump Voters

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

Meghan McCain has been on maternity leave from The View since before the election (more on that later), but she couldn’t even make it through her first episode back without getting into a shouting match with her co-hosts.

The verbal scuffle broke out after Sunny Hostin said that Donald Trump is “trying to stage a coup” following his leaked phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which the president demanded Raffensperger “find” him enough votes to overturn the election. “I don’t think he’s trying to stage a coup,” McCain responded. “I think he’s ranting and pissed off that he’s irrelevant right now… I think people are taking this way too far, he’s a moron.” She’s not wrong, but Trump is setting a dangerous precedent, Hostin countered, because “this is someone who knows that what he is asking for is illegal, yet he continues to ask for it. I think that says that this is an intentional act, that this is a criminal, intentional act to steal an election. It’s a coup.”

McCain told her The View co-stars that she doesn’t buy into the talk of Trump declaring martial law (it won’t do him any good, anyway), as “things like that just scare people,” she said. “The media needs to be more respectful of Trump voters, and I think that’s how we got to this place to begin with. And going forward in 2021, I think that we need to be respectful of the 70 million Americans that for whatever reason did not feel that they could in good faith pull the trigger for President Biden and Vice President Harris.”

Here comes Whoopi!

Whoopi Goldberg argued that Trump backers ought to give respect — by acknowledging that Biden won the election — before they seek it. “Respect the people who voted for Biden and let him take his place!” she said, adding, “This is the bitch of being in a democratic society. This is what it is. Sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. We lost four years ago now. He’s lost this year. You’re not allowed to kvetch and poop all over this!”

That did not settle things down, as you can see (hear) in the clip above. Be sure to look out for the Baby Yoda behind Whoopi. Only he’s allowed to kvetch and poop.

Also, if you thought McCain was done annoying people, you are mistaken! Much like a man who claims that the only reason he wouldn’t call a woman a “f*cking bitch” is because he has daughters, McCain didn’t realize paid maternity leave should be mandatory until she, herself, had a baby. “I started getting angry that conservatives in particular, given we are the party of family values.. that we are leaving women in this country without the capacity and ability to heal physically [after childbirth],” McCain said, as tweeted by the Huffington Post‘s Emily Peck. “Maybe it takes personal experience sometimes to get on board.” It also helps to, y’know, have empathy for others.

Good to have you back, Meghan.

Tags: ,

Around The Web

×