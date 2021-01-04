Meghan McCain has been on maternity leave from The View since before the election (more on that later), but she couldn’t even make it through her first episode back without getting into a shouting match with her co-hosts.

The verbal scuffle broke out after Sunny Hostin said that Donald Trump is “trying to stage a coup” following his leaked phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which the president demanded Raffensperger “find” him enough votes to overturn the election. “I don’t think he’s trying to stage a coup,” McCain responded. “I think he’s ranting and pissed off that he’s irrelevant right now… I think people are taking this way too far, he’s a moron.” She’s not wrong, but Trump is setting a dangerous precedent, Hostin countered, because “this is someone who knows that what he is asking for is illegal, yet he continues to ask for it. I think that says that this is an intentional act, that this is a criminal, intentional act to steal an election. It’s a coup.”

McCain told her The View co-stars that she doesn’t buy into the talk of Trump declaring martial law (it won’t do him any good, anyway), as “things like that just scare people,” she said. “The media needs to be more respectful of Trump voters, and I think that’s how we got to this place to begin with. And going forward in 2021, I think that we need to be respectful of the 70 million Americans that for whatever reason did not feel that they could in good faith pull the trigger for President Biden and Vice President Harris.”

Here comes Whoopi!

Whoopi Goldberg argued that Trump backers ought to give respect — by acknowledging that Biden won the election — before they seek it. “Respect the people who voted for Biden and let him take his place!” she said, adding, “This is the bitch of being in a democratic society. This is what it is. Sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. We lost four years ago now. He’s lost this year. You’re not allowed to kvetch and poop all over this!”

That did not settle things down, as you can see (hear) in the clip above. Be sure to look out for the Baby Yoda behind Whoopi. Only he’s allowed to kvetch and poop.

Also, if you thought McCain was done annoying people, you are mistaken! Much like a man who claims that the only reason he wouldn’t call a woman a “f*cking bitch” is because he has daughters, McCain didn’t realize paid maternity leave should be mandatory until she, herself, had a baby. “I started getting angry that conservatives in particular, given we are the party of family values.. that we are leaving women in this country without the capacity and ability to heal physically [after childbirth],” McCain said, as tweeted by the Huffington Post‘s Emily Peck. “Maybe it takes personal experience sometimes to get on board.” It also helps to, y’know, have empathy for others.

Imagine how good the world could be if we just trusted and listened to OTHER PEOPLE when they said something was hard. https://t.co/LlpF2Tw7cq — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) January 4, 2021

I'm glad Meghan has had an epiphany – but don't you wish that JUST ONCE, Republicans would "open their eyes" WITHOUT having to be personally affected? Never fails – until something happens to them, they simply reject helping other humans in favor of corporate bailouts. https://t.co/Q5nZo4FaSO — Peter Paige (@ThePeterPaige) January 4, 2021

It shouldn't have to personally happen to you to realize that value of pro-women/pro-family policies. See also: #COVID19, the wage gap, female/BIPOC underrepresentation in business/government, division of labor etc. https://t.co/dO6n2WzLjk — Mallory McMorrow (@MalloryMcMorrow) January 4, 2021

Really brave of her to advertise her complete and total lack of empathy for others https://t.co/5XsOsGSJ8F — Shannon 🙅🏻‍♀️ (@TheStagmania) January 4, 2021

this is the conservative mindset in a nutshell. they cannot think outside of themselves. https://t.co/R60TOs4SBx — Matt Gabriele (@prof_gabriele) January 4, 2021

White feminism: where shit doesn’t matter until it matters to me. https://t.co/KRFnl4Esl4 — LL McKinney (@ElleOnWords) January 4, 2021

Think how much time she could have saved by just listening to other people and having a modicum of empathy! https://t.co/XXhEXKc3Wd — Ted Genoways (@TedGenoways) January 4, 2021

Good to have you back, Meghan.