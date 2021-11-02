There was a time on The View when it seemed like Meghan McCain brought up how much she loves Yellowstone almost every single episode, so it’s not exactly a total surprise to see that the former co-host chose characters from the show for her family’s Halloween costume this year. McCain showed off the family portrait on Instagram where she and her husband, Ben Domenech, were dressed as Yellowstone power couple Beth and Rip Dutton. Along for the ride, was their one-year-old daughter, Liberty, who was dressed as an adorable deer.

“Rip and Beth forever. And a Dutton ranch baby fawn! (We had to!) Happy Halloween!” McCain wrote in the caption.

Just to put a point on how much McCain loves Yellowstone, earlier in the year, The View panel was getting especially hot and steamy while talking about Regé-Jean Page’s Duke on the hit Netflix series Bridgerton. However, McCain was the only co-host who wasn’t into the series or Page’s character and she kept trying to steer the conversation towards, you guessed it, Yellowstone.

However, in a rare moment of compromise, McCain did make a deal with co-host Sara Haines. If Haines agreed to watch Yellowstone, McCain would watch Bridgerton to see what all the fuss is about. And then she she shut the whole thirst fest down. “That was not what I agreed to talk about on air. Meghan does not want any more topics like this,” McCain said, but it wasn’t enough to stop Whoopi from getting in one last joke about how she’s sending all the ladies vibrator. Gotta love Whoop.

(Via Meghan McCain on Instagram)