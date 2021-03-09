Getty Image
Viral

Megyn Kelly Is Getting Mocked For Trying To Give Interview Advice To Oprah Winfrey

by: Twitter

On Sunday, over twice as many people who watched last week’s Golden Globes telecast tuned in to watch Oprah Winfrey interview Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — their first such sit-down since stepping away from their royal duties. The revelations were shocking: They accused some at Buckingham Palace of racism and of driving her to suicidal thoughts. It made conservatives mad…at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. One rightwing commentator didn’t only come for the sort-of-former Royals. She also came for Oprah.

That person is Megyn Kelly, the disgraced former Fox News host who lasted just over a year at NBC before being fired for defending blackface. These days she can be found on Twitter, where she’s regularly dunked on for other questionable opinions. That includes the ones she made in the wake of the Harry and Meghan interview. On Sunday, shortly after the interview aired, Kelly laid into Winfrey.

“Oprah stayed too broad-I wanted more: ‘who?…Be specific…what exactly did they say? Who was jealous of M after Australia? How did u know that? What do you mean ur family hasn’t ‘educated themselves’ the way u have? They’re racists? WHO?’ Eventually they’d have to get specific.”

When people caught wind that Megyn Kelly — known for rants against the idea of a non-white Santa Claus — was lecturing Oprah Winfrey about her interview tactics, they couldn’t believe it. Many made apt comparisons.

Some reminded people of her terrible track record.

Kelly had a couple other opinions to share on Twitter as well. Like most conservatives, she’s spent a lot of the last week and change up in arms about a non-controversy involving Mr. Potato Head, The Muppet Show getting brief content warnings on Disney+, and the Dr. Seuss foundation pulling six (out of over 60) books from circulation due to racist content. When she dropped a photoshopped image bearing a false equivalency, people pounced on that, too.

On the bright side, at least Megyn Kelly hasn’t had a TV show in about 2 ½ years.

