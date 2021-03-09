On Sunday, over twice as many people who watched last week’s Golden Globes telecast tuned in to watch Oprah Winfrey interview Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — their first such sit-down since stepping away from their royal duties. The revelations were shocking: They accused some at Buckingham Palace of racism and of driving her to suicidal thoughts. It made conservatives mad…at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. One rightwing commentator didn’t only come for the sort-of-former Royals. She also came for Oprah.

That person is Megyn Kelly, the disgraced former Fox News host who lasted just over a year at NBC before being fired for defending blackface. These days she can be found on Twitter, where she’s regularly dunked on for other questionable opinions. That includes the ones she made in the wake of the Harry and Meghan interview. On Sunday, shortly after the interview aired, Kelly laid into Winfrey.

Oprah stayed too broad-I wanted more: “who?…Be specific…what exactly did they say? Who was jealous of M after Australia? How did u know that? What do you mean ur family hasn’t “educated themselves” the way u have? They’re racists? WHO?” Eventually they’d have to get specific. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 8, 2021

“Oprah stayed too broad-I wanted more: ‘who?…Be specific…what exactly did they say? Who was jealous of M after Australia? How did u know that? What do you mean ur family hasn’t ‘educated themselves’ the way u have? They’re racists? WHO?’ Eventually they’d have to get specific.”

When people caught wind that Megyn Kelly — known for rants against the idea of a non-white Santa Claus — was lecturing Oprah Winfrey about her interview tactics, they couldn’t believe it. Many made apt comparisons.

Megyn Kelly giving interview advice to Oprah Winfrey is equivalent to Milli Vanilli giving voice lessons to Aretha Franklin. — Mr Tube Talk (@mrtubetalk) March 8, 2021

Megyn Kelly giving interview advice to Oprah Winfrey is like Casey Anthony giving child care advice to new parents. — YS (@NYinLA2121) March 8, 2021

Megyn Kelly giving advice and criticizing Oprah is akin to Ryan Leaf giving advice to and criticizing Tom Brady. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) March 8, 2021

Can't stop laughing at Megyn Kelly being asked by British press to comment on Oprah's interview.🤣🤣🤣 But if that's what we're doing now, Steph Curry if you need any advice about how to hit deep 3 pointers under pressure… pic.twitter.com/r2o295fcmi — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) March 8, 2021

Megyn Kelly has the audacity to accuse Meghan Markle of not being self-aware and then proceeds to critique Oprah’s interviewing skills. Yes, actually. Mind you this lady was so out of touch with reality, problematic, and bad at interviews they paid her $30 million to fire her. — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) March 8, 2021

How is Megyn Kelly giving interview advice to @Oprah when Megyn got cancelled after 15 months and Oprah can still command huge ratings 10 years after her show went off the air? — Veronica McDonald🗣 (@Purify_toast17) March 8, 2021

Some reminded people of her terrible track record.

Let’s be clear, Megyn Kelly is a fired hack, a vapid propagandist and a racist. She is in no way a journalist. She’s a Klansperson with an opinion. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) March 8, 2021

Megyn Kelly is the Marjorie Taylor Greene of journalism. — Amy Lynn ✡️🍭🌊 (@AmyAThatcher) March 8, 2021

As a basic life lesson, listen to whatever Megyn Kelly and Lindsey Graham are selling and do the exact opposite. It’s served me well so far. — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) March 8, 2021

Kelly had a couple other opinions to share on Twitter as well. Like most conservatives, she’s spent a lot of the last week and change up in arms about a non-controversy involving Mr. Potato Head, The Muppet Show getting brief content warnings on Disney+, and the Dr. Seuss foundation pulling six (out of over 60) books from circulation due to racist content. When she dropped a photoshopped image bearing a false equivalency, people pounced on that, too.

“Can you BELIEVE we live in a country where RACISM is more offensive than SEX?!?!” – Megyn Kelly https://t.co/T1jsrdUYTi — A.B. Allen (@A_B_Allen) March 5, 2021

Obsessed with the fact megyn kelly asked some poor unpaid intern to make this https://t.co/zXvURGlEii — Quinn, not mootz ✨ (@MootzQuinn) March 5, 2021

It *doesn’t* sum things up, because no one is banning “The Cat in the Hat.” Seuss estate decided a few other books had racist images, and chose not to publish new ones. This is what’s actually at issue. Do you think kids should read how Asians “wear their eyes at a slant”? pic.twitter.com/rwRJtjaFWn — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 4, 2021

On the bright side, at least Megyn Kelly hasn’t had a TV show in about 2 ½ years.