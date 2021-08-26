Megyn Kelly got absolutely eviscerated on Twitter on Thursday after tweeting out a weird and inaccurate take on “quiet rooms” at the U.S. Open. The former TODAY host was commenting on a Fox News report that the U.S. Tennis Association will be taking greater strides to focus on players’ mental health following Naomi Osaka’s withdrawal from the French Open. As part of the mental health initiative, “quiet rooms” will be provided for struggling athletes, which prompted Kelly to fire off an insult at U.S. Open players.

“Good Lord please never let the snowflakes who need this sign up for our military,” Kelly tweeted.

There was just one small problem with Kelly’s tweet. The military actually does provide quiet rooms.

“Quiet rooms have been part of the USMC Health Service Support Operations for more than 20 years,” journalist Timothy Burke replied while also providing documentation to support his claim. So, not a good look for Kelly.

Quiet rooms have been part of the USMC Health Service Support Operations for more than 20 years. https://t.co/AjcNlLMS1i — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 26, 2021

Kelly’s tweet also spurred a significant amount of backlash thanks to her callous disregard for mental health sufferers, which also includes military members. She was voluminously dragged for the insensitive nature of her tweet as well as for using the term “snowflake” despite having a checkered past of feigning outrage at topics she disagrees with. For example, that time she argued that blackface isn’t racist. You know, things like that.

Reminder: This is the same woman who lost her shit over Black Santa Claus. https://t.co/rL39AJXIch — Corey Richardson (@vexedinthecity) August 26, 2021

You have spent your entire adult life throwing performative tantrums to try to get someone to notice you. Have a seat, MacArthur. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) August 26, 2021

I guess the real question I have is why do you care? Why does this bother you? Does this affect your life? Does this affect your childrens life? And FYI my work has a designated trauma room that anyone can use for any reason — TWalsh (@hogan_1969) August 26, 2021

yes, please lord, never let our servicemen and women prioritize mental health https://t.co/NbF05LQ9kN — Deanna McDonald (@deannagmcdonald) August 26, 2021

Person who spends 3hrs in hair and makeup before reading words off a screen denigrates professional athletes. — Joel (@joelalexwright) August 26, 2021

“The military shouldn’t have access to mental health resources” is a hell of a take, Megyn. PS pretty sure having your own green room at your cushy media job counts as a “quiet safe space”, snowflake. — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) August 26, 2021