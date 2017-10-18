Is it or isn’t it Melania??? pic.twitter.com/1XsxXad1P5 — Andi Wagner (@prettyfunnymom) October 16, 2017

First Lady Melania Trump can be accused of a lot of things. Having a rather hypocritical stance on bullying, considering who she’s married to, for example. Or not always wearing appropriate footwear when the situation deems it … Or not wanting to hold her husband’s hand in public. (Okay, maybe she can be forgiven for that last one.) What Melania Trump can’t be accused of is using a body double to get out of her duties as first lady — but that’s exactly what people are starting to think, thanks to videos and gifs such as the one found in the above tweet, which seem to suggest otherwise.

Does Mrs. Trump look like she has a “Humpty Dance” nose in that snippet? Oh, absolutely. But upon further inspection, after a visit to the Getty archives, unfortunately it doesn’t seem to be the case. The footage was taken last Friday, October 13, as Donald and Melania Trump spoke to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, while preparing to disembark on Marine One to visit the U.S. Secret Service training facility in Beltsville, Maryland.

Below are two photos taken of Melania that day, one wearing sunglasses and one without, and it’s clear that she’s one and the same.