Of the abuses Donald Trump heaped upon the American people over his four years in office, Melania’s Christmas decorations rank low on the totem pole. They were more of a punching bag than a cause for concern, an annual chance for people to do some therapeutic holiday dragging. There were the blood-red trees, which many thought looked suspiciously/unnervingly like The Handmaid’s Tale. Last year, her final stint, people were making jokes even before the tree was dragged into the White House.

So when the current First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, unveiled her perfectly adequate, more traditional decorations, which didn’t make people feel like they’d stumbled into an unhappy person’s darkest nightmare, there was much rejoicing.

First lady Dr. Jill Biden unveils this year’s theme for the White House Christmas decorations is “Gifts from the Heart,” which she says is inspired by “the acts of kindness and experiences that lifted our spirits this year.” https://t.co/33aOB8i4rA pic.twitter.com/rIkaZeX0HZ — ABC News (@ABC) November 29, 2021

Trees in state dining room decorated with old photos of first families. Stockings on fireplace have names of Biden grandkids pic.twitter.com/pkFjrAPyhy — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) November 29, 2021

Dr. Biden, unlike Melania, really loves Christmas. She also wanted her maiden voyage decking the White House halls to reflect what she’s learned from the American people. The year’s theme is “Gifts From the Heart,” and she even went so far as to write a commemorative guidebook explaining her methodology.

“The things we hold sacred unite us and transcend distance, time, and even the constraints of a pandemic: faith, family, and friendship; a love of the arts, learning, and nature; gratitude, service, and community; unity and peace,” Biden wrote. “These are the gifts that tie together the heart strings of our lives. These are the gifts from the heart.”

So there are gingerbread houses, and photos of loved ones, and stockings above the fireplace, and it’s all very nice. But people are focusing more on the absence of Melania.

After four years, thanks to First Lady Jill Biden, a normal, happy Christmas returns to the White House. It’s the end of Melania Trump’s dark, dystopian Christmases of “I’m working my a** off on Christmas stuff. Who gives a f**k about Christmas?”. pic.twitter.com/t5NobsOeQS — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 23, 2021

Nice to see the White House back to normal for Christmas compared to whatever Melania did to it pic.twitter.com/a9OrMvNs8e — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) November 29, 2021

2018: Melania Trump asks: "Who gives a f*** about Christmas?" Answer: First Lady Jill Biden — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) November 29, 2021

BREAKING: Jill Biden brings back a “normal Christmas” by welcoming the official White House Christmas Tree after Melania Trump turned the White House into a “dark, dystopian” landscape & asked, “Who gives a f*ck about Christmas?” RT IF YOU’RE GLAD TO HAVE A REAL FIRST LADY AGAIN! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) November 29, 2021

This looks like a real Christmas instead of Melania Trump's "Red Wedding."https://t.co/NSVav6j3rV — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) November 29, 2021

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden ends Melania Trump’s war on White House Christmas. pic.twitter.com/jFqRgDZqv8 — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) November 29, 2021

What a relief! Melania’s war on Christmas is over. pic.twitter.com/PwvmbmO3HA — Valerie Antifascist (@VFurness) November 29, 2021

Who else is relieved that Melania can’t fuck up Christmas again? — Mayo (@MayoIsSpicyy) November 29, 2021

Some admitted that they perversely missed Melania’s hellscape Yuletide sense.

the only thing I miss about Trump is Melania’s Kubrickian Christmas hellscapes https://t.co/X6TB48Xx91 — Natalie Wynn (@ContraPoints) November 29, 2021

But not everyone was a fan of Dr. Biden’s decorations.

Anyone who ever criticized Melania’s Christmas decorations needs to apologize right now pic.twitter.com/IwGjgYVqXo — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) November 29, 2021

The Trump era was one of constant anxiety and unexpected, even inventively surreal destructions of norms. Joe Biden effectively ran on restoring order and sanity, and his wife is following suit. But if you’re fearing that one day, in a few years hence, Donald Trump could return, then Melania is probably right there with you.

(Via The Daily Beast)