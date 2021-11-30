melania-trump-top.jpeg
People Are Not Missing Melania’s Nightmarish Christmas Decorations After Dr. Jill Biden Premiered Her White House Designs

Of the abuses Donald Trump heaped upon the American people over his four years in office, Melania’s Christmas decorations rank low on the totem pole. They were more of a punching bag than a cause for concern, an annual chance for people to do some therapeutic holiday dragging. There were the blood-red trees, which many thought looked suspiciously/unnervingly like The Handmaid’s Tale. Last year, her final stint, people were making jokes even before the tree was dragged into the White House.

So when the current First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, unveiled her perfectly adequate, more traditional decorations, which didn’t make people feel like they’d stumbled into an unhappy person’s darkest nightmare, there was much rejoicing.

Dr. Biden, unlike Melania, really loves Christmas. She also wanted her maiden voyage decking the White House halls to reflect what she’s learned from the American people. The year’s theme is “Gifts From the Heart,” and she even went so far as to write a commemorative guidebook explaining her methodology.

“The things we hold sacred unite us and transcend distance, time, and even the constraints of a pandemic: faith, family, and friendship; a love of the arts, learning, and nature; gratitude, service, and community; unity and peace,” Biden wrote. “These are the gifts that tie together the heart strings of our lives. These are the gifts from the heart.”

So there are gingerbread houses, and photos of loved ones, and stockings above the fireplace, and it’s all very nice. But people are focusing more on the absence of Melania.

Some admitted that they perversely missed Melania’s hellscape Yuletide sense.

But not everyone was a fan of Dr. Biden’s decorations.

The Trump era was one of constant anxiety and unexpected, even inventively surreal destructions of norms. Joe Biden effectively ran on restoring order and sanity, and his wife is following suit. But if you’re fearing that one day, in a few years hence, Donald Trump could return, then Melania is probably right there with you.

