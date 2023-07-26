As Donald Trump continues to face a mounting barrage of indictments and lawsuits, reports have painted Melania Trump as largely indifferent to her husband’s legal troubles. The former First Lady has maintained a low public profile and is only occasionally seen with Trump at Mar-a-Lago where she reportedly lives in a separate area with her parents and son Barron.

However, a new report claims Melania’s involvement in Trumpworld is not as minimal as it seems. According to The New York Times, Melania has remained “defensive of her husband” and “deeply distrustful of the mainstream media.” (She’s reportedly an avid reader of the Daily Mail, which noted Never Trumper Meghan McCain is probably thrilled to know.)

More damningly, Melania is reportedly “skeptical” of the E. Jean Carroll accusations and “livid” with Trump’s legal team for losing the court case that found her husband liable for sexual abuse and defamation:

When Mrs. Trump saw coverage of her husband’s deposition in the case, she was livid at his legal team for failing to do more to raise objections. She has also privately questioned why Ms. Carroll could not recall the precise date of the alleged assault.

In another surprising twist, sources close to Melania also claim that she’s become increasingly receptive to a second term in the White House and has been paying close attention to Casey DeSantis’ activities on the campaign trail. However, Melania has yet to join her husband at rallies despite his repeated requests.

(Via The New York Times)