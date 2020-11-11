Portions of the Internet are already consumed with a fake Melania Trump conspiracy, which is more than likely not true, but it feels realer to say that the First Lady hasn’t seemed too enthused to be the First Lady. Melania continued to reside in New York City for several months following Trump’s inauguration (officially due to Barron’s schedule). Secretly recorded tapes revealed that she didn’t really want to decorate the White House (“who gives a f*** about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?”), and in the wake of Trump’s reelection loss, she (along with Jared Kushner) were among those in Trump’s inner circle who were apparently urging him to formally concede.

Now, former Trump aide and The Apprentice star Omarosa Manigault Newman has claimed (in her book, Unhinged) that Melania has been on countdown to leave her husband and plans to do so once he’s no longer president. The Daily Mail pulls from a book excerpt:

“Melania is counting every minute until he is out of office and she can divorce. If Melania were to try to pull the ultimate humiliation and leave while he’s in office, he would find a way to punish her.”

Of course, no one could accurately predict whether Omarosa actually has an inside line to Melania’s wishes, but the First Lady has stayed pretty darn quiet since the election (other than to drop #BeBest updates on her official FLOTUS Twitter account). Only time will tell, and there’s surely a prenuptial agreement in place, given that Donald’s divorced twice already. Meanwhile, Trump’s continuing to bizarrely lie-tweet that he’s won an election that he very clearly lost.

(Via Daily Mail)