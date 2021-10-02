The damning Trump books are coming fast and furious these days, each with their own truckloads of unique dirt. Reporters had finally picked Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s Peril clean when there was another juicy book to devour: Stephanie Grisham’s I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House, by the least remembered White House press secretary. Grisham was also Chief of Staff to the First Lady, so she has tons of Melania stories. Among them are that she went out of her way to humiliate her husband after the Stormy Daniels affair — and its subsequent illegal payoff — went public.

But there’s also this more Trumpian detail: The former First Lady was reportedly dubbed “Rapunzel” by the Secret Service. Why? Because she so rarely left her “tower,” aka the White House. While her husband gallivanted about, she stayed in the executive mansion, usually with her parents or with her son Barron.

This shouldn’t be surprising. Melania was surely one of the least active First Ladies in U.S. history, rarely involving herself with her husband’s cuckoo business, rarely performing her duties with any vim or vigor. She even infamously wore a jacket that seemed to air her general indifference to everything. Her only passion appeared to be creating surreal holiday decorations or destroying longtime gardens.

There’s more Melania dirt in Grisham’s book, which doesn’t hold back in lambasting the author’s former bosses. She had Google alerts set up so she could obsess over the press as much as her husband did. Speaking of, she also didn’t condemn the insurrectionists on Jan. 6, calling them “patriots” — and on the day Grisham finally quit in disgust, ready to craft a novel form of revenge.

(Via Yahoo! News)