Melania Trump has been keeping a low profile the last couple years, and it’s not hard to guess why. For one thing she wants her 17-year-old son, Barron, to live as normal a life as possible. Indeed, some have claimed the former FLOTUS has drawn a line when it comes to the former president’s youngest son, wanting to keep him completely out of politics. But last month Donald crossed that line. And Melania, who some say is already done with him, is reportedly pissed.

The post in question was actually a repost, featuring Barron’s head plastered on the current president’s body, with the words, “In an effort to level the playing field, Barron Trump will debate Joe Biden.” Trump captioned it, “No Contest!!!” Even that was allegedly too much for Barron’s mother.

“Melania has been incredibly protective of Barron and has told Donald she would not stand for him to be exploited by anyone, even his father!” a source told Radar Online (as caught by Raw Story). “He made a promise to protect their son — and he broke it. There’s a good chance she won’t forgive him, and the next time we see them together may be in divorce court.”

Melania is allegedly none-too-pleased that her husband has racked up four criminal indictments, so his Barron post surely isn’t helping.

“Despite Donald’s denials, Melania has already had to endure an indictment in New York that suggests he had an affair with a porn star while she was pregnant with Barron,” the source added. “Now, she’s livid after he’s broken his promise of keeping their son out of the spotlight.”

Melania is so protective of Barron that she famously delayed moving into the White House, staying in their New York City home until the 2017 school year was over so as not to ruin his studies. Whether Donald using him to drag his presidential successor will be the straw that broke the camel’s back remains to be seen.

