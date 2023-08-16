Melania Trump was fine with her husband getting indicted once, maybe twice. But four indictments? That’s too much, man.

While Donald Trump has spent more time this year in court rooms than McDonald’s (which is saying something), the former-first lady has stayed behind in New York City, prompting people to wonder, “Where is Melania Trump?” Stephanie Grisham, a press secretary during the Trump administration, explained to CNN that Melania is telling herself, “This is the issue he can deal with it, he doesn’t need me there to prop him up. I’m too busy to go with him.” But former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) has another, more plausible theory: she’s sick of her (reportedly almost ex-)husband.

“I’m going to tell you the truth,” McCaskill said on Tuesday’s episode of The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle on MSNBC. “I don’t think this family wants to be anywhere near him right now, unless it’s Don Jr. and his girlfriend and Eric. I think the rest of them have said… I think Jared Kushner is counting his money from the Saudis, I think Ivanka knows he’s bad news now for her brand, and I think Melania has had her fill of it ever since the ridiculous stuff he refused to do on the day that people were attacking police officers in our capitol.”

Melania may not be there to support Donald, but at least he’s surrounding himself with lookalikes.

(Via Raw Story)