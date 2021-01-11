It’s easy to imagine that Melania Trump’s ready to get the hell out of dodge, even if President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago neighbors really don’t want his chaos back in the neighborhood. Still, the current FLOTUS decided to address a matter that was getting under her skin, a few days before Donald leaves office. That would be the report that, unlike with Christmas decorations, Melania cares a lot about rugs in the White House and was (also reportedly) leading a photo shoot to capture those floor adornments during last week’s MAGA insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

Melania has now broken her silence, several days later, and one could suspect that the resignation of Stephanie Grisham, Melania’s chief of staff, might have something to do with the slow pace of of a FLOTUS response. However, the content of the statement is, well, oh boy. Melania is now pushing back at that report with an official statement from her website, in which she didn’t exactly invoke her “Be Best” platform, but close. After Melania expressed condolences for the families of those who died (she lists deceased rioters before late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick) when a Trump-following mob carried out a siege on federal property, FLOTUS turned to condemning gossip:

“I am disappointed and disheartened with what happened last week. I find it shameful that surrounding these tragic events there has been salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations on me – from people who are looking to be relevant and have an agenda. This time is solely about healing our country and its citizens. It should not be used for personal gain.

The First Lady did go on to condemn the riot: “Make no mistake about it, I absolutely condemn the violence that has occurred on our Nation’s Capitol. Violence is never acceptable.” She did not, however, mention the president in this context or address criticism that he incited his followers to violence against Congress while they certified the Electoral Vote. Let’s just say that this isn’t going over well, both for Melania making this about herself with the rug-gossip subject, and for her naming those who died while attacking democracy ahead of a slain police officer.

Wherein five days later @FLOTUS⁩ acknowledges what happened, but once against chooses to paint herself as victim. https://t.co/6koReyhcQR — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) January 11, 2021

Melania Trump finally issues statement on the US Capitol attack, but get this- makes herself the victim! The most useless First Lady in the history of First Ladies. pic.twitter.com/A7zivKn5Qm — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 11, 2021

It quite a feat to twist the events of last week’s horrific attack to make oneself the biggest victim. But somehow, Melania Trump found a way. — Kimberly Atkins (@KimberlyEAtkins) January 11, 2021

Somewhere in the reckoning of the Trump era we need to revisit how much folks fawned over these two violent white women, Melania & Ivanka Trump, purely because of their physical appearance & ability to engage in performative white femininity. — usa is a failed state (@BreeNewsome) January 11, 2021

Quite an official statement from First Lady Melania Trump – typos, deceased rioters’ names listed in the same sentence as Sicknick’s and listed first, complaints about how she is being treated… https://t.co/3XkQgFFJAb pic.twitter.com/C2YI3lvCVL — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 11, 2021

Melania Trump lists the repugnant traitor who was shot trying to reach cornered Congresspeople first on her list of condolences. Melania is and has always been a scumbag. https://t.co/ACA1tWH2YF — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) January 11, 2021

These folks attacked the seat of government. Her heart first goes out to one who died doing so. https://t.co/a04MTO4Yu3 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 11, 2021

I found the world's tiniest violin for First Lady Melania Trump. pic.twitter.com/EaIciNS6S9 — aspexit ⇙⇙⇙ (@aspexit) January 11, 2021

It’s worth nothing that Melania also included a goodbye note of sorts, which included, “It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve as your First Lady.” And she’s almost left the building.

(Via WhiteHouse.gov)