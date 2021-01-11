Getty Image
Melania Trump Broke Her Silence On The Failed MAGA Coup, And People Are Dragging Her For Making It About Herself

It’s easy to imagine that Melania Trump’s ready to get the hell out of dodge, even if President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago neighbors really don’t want his chaos back in the neighborhood. Still, the current FLOTUS decided to address a matter that was getting under her skin, a few days before Donald leaves office. That would be the report that, unlike with Christmas decorations, Melania cares a lot about rugs in the White House and was (also reportedly) leading a photo shoot to capture those floor adornments during last week’s MAGA insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

Melania has now broken her silence, several days later, and one could suspect that the resignation of Stephanie Grisham, Melania’s chief of staff, might have something to do with the slow pace of of a FLOTUS response. However, the content of the statement is, well, oh boy. Melania is now pushing back at that report with an official statement from her website, in which she didn’t exactly invoke her “Be Best” platform, but close. After Melania expressed condolences for the families of those who died (she lists deceased rioters before late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick) when a Trump-following mob carried out a siege on federal property, FLOTUS turned to condemning gossip:

“I am disappointed and disheartened with what happened last week. I find it shameful that surrounding these tragic events there has been salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations on me – from people who are looking to be relevant and have an agenda. This time is solely about healing our country and its citizens. It should not be used for personal gain.

The First Lady did go on to condemn the riot: “Make no mistake about it, I absolutely condemn the violence that has occurred on our Nation’s Capitol. Violence is never acceptable.” She did not, however, mention the president in this context or address criticism that he incited his followers to violence against Congress while they certified the Electoral Vote. Let’s just say that this isn’t going over well, both for Melania making this about herself with the rug-gossip subject, and for her naming those who died while attacking democracy ahead of a slain police officer.

It’s worth nothing that Melania also included a goodbye note of sorts, which included, “It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve as your First Lady.” And she’s almost left the building.

(Via WhiteHouse.gov)

