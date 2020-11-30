Despite her husband losing the 2020 presidential election, Melania Trump has been hard at work on this year’s White House Christmas display. We also know that the first lady hated every minute of it, thanks to the infamous “Melania Tapes” that revealed her true feelings about her yuletide duties. Released in the fall, the recordings were made by Melania’s former best friend and senior advisor Stephanie Winston Wolkoff. The tapes showed a first lady who disliked not only managing the Christmas decorations, but also being asked about children in cages. It was not great. Via CNN:

“I’m working … my a** off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f*ck about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?” She continued, “OK, and then I do it and I say that I’m working on Christmas and planning for the Christmas and they said, ‘Oh, what about the children that they were separated?’ Give me a f*cking break. Where they were saying anything when Obama did that?

Now, here’s a reveal of the 2020 White House Christmas display.

During this special time of the year, I am delighted to share “America the Beautiful” and pay tribute to the majesty of our great Nation. Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home. #WHChristmas pic.twitter.com/fdZmB3rdXL — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 30, 2020

It appears to be a step up from years past, particularly the dreaded 2018 blood tree display that looked like it came straight out of The Handmaid’s Tale. (Perhaps a subtle foreshadowing of Amy Coney Barret’s Supreme Court nomination?) However, the internet isn’t about to let the first lady live down her “Bah Humbug” remarks, and the comments have been going to town on this year’s Christmas video.

You don’t give a fk. Not even the rats at the White House believe this sht they wrote for you. — ♦️ FR ♦️ we did it! congrats to us all! 💙💙💙💙 (@florenciamex) November 30, 2020

Something seems disingenuous but I can’t quite put my finger in it…..🤔 pic.twitter.com/buHJLd8xIL — Hunt for Blue November (@F_Hunt21) November 30, 2020

Seriously…. BeBest ornament?! Did you listen to yourself describe Christmas?!! — Jane Herzog (@JaneHerzog4) November 30, 2020

