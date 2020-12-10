The voter fraud hearing witness who’s come to be known as “Giuliani’s wine lady,” aka Melissa Carone, has had a big week. And it’s been a big week for us, too. We learned Carone, whose unhinged testimony catapulted her to social media infamy, has a bizarre history with the law. We learned that, according to her at least, she wasn’t allegedly drunk during the hearing. We learned that she used to dance at a strip club actually called Bada Bing. And now it turns out she believes one of the battier current conspiracy theories: that COVID-19 was invented in a lab. Oh, the Obamas did it.

As per Newsweek, Carone sat down for an exclusive interview posted on the belong to — of course! — Sarah Palin, the late John McCain’s notorious (and partially forgotten) former running mate, from the more simpler times of 2008. One Kevin Scholla spoke with Carone about her being the target of derision and not a little bit scorn, to which Palin, too, can relate.

“This is what they do to Trump,” Carone said. “It’s not going to work with me. I won’t back down because I am very religious and I know God is watching over me. This started with COVID.” Carone then went next level. “The Obamas funded that Wuhan lab to make COVID. Then the impeachment process.”

She kept going. “They’ve used every avenue possible to cheat, they used Dominion,” she said. “Dominion software was created to cheat. I have a binder from Dominion that proves this. There’s so much more that will be exposed.”

Mind you, none of this is original nonsense. These are all moth-ridden Trumpist conspiracy theories, all of them easily and repeatedly debunked.

Interestingly, though, the interview mysteriously vanished from Palin’s site. Luckily, it was documented in full at Archive.org, though it mostly finds her again parroting far right talking points: the line about Trump being ahead early in the evening, before absentee votes were counted; that Republican governors not overturning the election are “RINOs”; that there’s more coming out, just you wait.

The article concludes by whipping out a term you may not have heard in the last 12 years: “Mama grizzlies everywhere have a new champion. She’s the Mama Wolverine, Mellissa Carone [sic]. And she’s not going away.”

Ordinarily we’d say her 15 minutes of fame are about to end. But the Trump era GOP always needs more like her.

(Via Newsweek)