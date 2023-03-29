Many Americans likely feel numb due to the near constant news of mass shootings in these times. These tragedies often include school shootings, as with last year’s Uvalde massacre that saw Matthew McConaughey make an impassioned plea following the gun violence in his hometown. As well, lawmakers have necessarily waded into the discourse, and that includes GOP representatives who are providing excuses about why meaningful change won’t happen with gun laws.

Tennessee, of course, is currently reeling from the Nashville school massacre, in which a shooter killed four people, a nine-year-old girl among them. Melissa Joan Hart (former star of Sabrina The Teenage Witch) lives in Nashville and found herself not too far from where the shooting occurred. As she described in an Instagram post, Melissa and her husband were actually en route to school conferences when the violence broke out.

The actress and her family had moved to Nashville from Connecticut, close to where the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre took place. The clip, which Hart filmed on the day of the shooting, is a short one that speaks volumes:

“We helped a class of kindergartners across a busy highway that were climbing out of the woods. They were trying to escape the shooter situation at their school. We helped all these tiny little kids cross the road and get their teachers over there, and we helped a mom reunite with her children…. I just don’t know what to say anymore. It is just, enough is enough.”

Hart and her family are all accounted for and safe. Watch her full video below.

(Via Melissa Joan Hart on Instagram)