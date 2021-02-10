For brief week in the beginning of December 2020, Mellissa Carone was the national punchline thanks to her feisty, erratic and sometimes slurring testimony during a hearing on voter fraud. Carone was a contractor for Dominion Voting Systems and questionably claimed to have proof that votes were being stolen from Donald Trump. Obviously, that strategy didn’t pan out, but Carone quickly became known as “Rudy Giuliani’s Wine Lady,” which led to her being parodied on Saturday Night Live and being the butt of jokes by late night hosts like Jimmy Kimmel.

After sketchy details about her personal life began to emerge, Carone disappeared from the spotlight. However, she’s back, and this time, she’s running for office. The 33-year-old Republican is reportedly going after a seat in the state’s House of Representatives, according to The Detroit News:

“I am running on election integrity,” Carone said in a Tuesday interview. She also criticized Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, the state’s three top Democrats. Michigan needs “conservative values” back, Carone said.

As for Carone’s chances of winning, it is a Republican district. While she does have a bizarre legal record for sending sex tapes of herself to her fiance’s ex-wife, that could easily be canceled out by Carone’s penchant for repeating right-wing conspiracy theories. During an interview with Sarah Palin’s website, Carone accused the Obamas of creating COVID and repeated her claims that she has “binders” of evidence that Dominion rigged the election. Granted, Palin’s website pulled the interview within hours, but it does show that Carone knows how to work the more conspiratorial-minded factions of the GOP, which could work in her favor.

(Via The Detroit News)