Eric, Ivanka, and Donald Trump Jr. might want to savor every moment of this year’s holiday season, as they could be celebrating it behind bars in the near future. At least that’s what former longtime Trump lawyer Michael Cohen thinks.

As Raw Story reports, Cohen—Donald Trump’s former lawyer/fixer, who recently finished serving out a prison sentence for his shady dealings as part of the former president’s inner circle—told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota that he thinks more of Trump’s cronies will end up seeing the inside of a jail cell as a result of their shady dealings and other shenanigans, and he specifically called out Eric, Ivanka, and Don Jr.

In 2018, via a plea deal, Cohen pled guilty to a whole lotta fraud, including campaign finance violations, for the role he played in facilitating hush-money payments to the likes of Stormy Daniels in order to keep her quiet about her alleged affair with Trump. Cohen was ultimately sentenced to three years in federal prison, along with a $50,000 fine and disbarment. And while the same evidence that clearly showed he was guilty also seemed to confirm that it was Trump himself who had approved these payments, Cohen is the only member of Team Trump to suffer the consequences. When Camerota asked Cohen what it felt like to be the scapegoat, he made a pretty bold prediction, claiming: “I may have been prosecuted, and right now I am the only one. But I will not be the only one.”

When Camerota pressed him further and qualified that he meant specifically for the hush money cover-up, Cohen replied “for this crime and others.” When pushed to name who else would be prosecuted, Cohen replied, “Well, I’m going to leave that to the district attorney and the attorney general to continue their investigation.” So Camerota just asked him, point blank: Who else was involved? Cohen’s reply:

“Well, there were quite a few people that were involved. Eric Trump was involved. Obviously [Trump Organization CFO] Allen Weisselberg, who’s already under indictment. Don Jr. [and] Ivanka. There were a slew of people that were involved in this. I was certainly not alone. This wasn’t a one-on-one conversation with Donald. It was a much bigger group—let’s just leave it at that.”

Tiffany’s probably feeling good right about now.

Camerota wasn’t quite content to leave it there, however, so she asked Cohen if he believed that Donald Trump would be indicted at some point based on what he knows about the investigations and the cooperation he has provided, to which Cohen said: “I do.”

