Trump Attorney Michael Cohen’s Big Sean Hannity Reveal Is Generating A Ton Of Jokes

#Donald Trump
News & Culture Writer
04.16.18

Fox News

The latest twist in the poorly scripted drama that is the American presidency is a particularly juicy one. On Monday, Donald Trump’s longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen appeared in a Manhattan courtroom in connection with the FBI raid on his office and hotel room, where a judge ordered him to reveal a “secret” third client — which turned out to be none other than Fox News host and faithful Trump defender Sean Hannity.

Hannity, who was hilariously on-air with his radio program when the news broke, was quick to issue a denial on Twitter. “Michael Cohen has never represented me in any matter,” he claimed. “I never retained him, received an invoice, or paid legal fees. I have occasionally had brief discussions with him about legal questions about which I wanted his input and perspective.”

He continued, stating that he had assumed any conversations with Cohen had been confidential, and denied that they had ever involved any matter between himself and a third-party.

Still … You have to wonder why Cohen would come out and admit that Hannity was his client if wasn’t actually the case. And given Cohen’s reputation as a “fixer,” you also have to wonder just what business he would have with Fox News host. As such, basically all hell immediately broke out on Twitter with jokes at Hannity’s expense.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpMICHAEL COHENSEAN HANNITY

The RX

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 4 days ago
Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 1 week ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 1 week ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP