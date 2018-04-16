Fox News

The latest twist in the poorly scripted drama that is the American presidency is a particularly juicy one. On Monday, Donald Trump’s longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen appeared in a Manhattan courtroom in connection with the FBI raid on his office and hotel room, where a judge ordered him to reveal a “secret” third client — which turned out to be none other than Fox News host and faithful Trump defender Sean Hannity.

Hannity, who was hilariously on-air with his radio program when the news broke, was quick to issue a denial on Twitter. “Michael Cohen has never represented me in any matter,” he claimed. “I never retained him, received an invoice, or paid legal fees. I have occasionally had brief discussions with him about legal questions about which I wanted his input and perspective.”

He continued, stating that he had assumed any conversations with Cohen had been confidential, and denied that they had ever involved any matter between himself and a third-party.

Still … You have to wonder why Cohen would come out and admit that Hannity was his client if wasn’t actually the case. And given Cohen’s reputation as a “fixer,” you also have to wonder just what business he would have with Fox News host. As such, basically all hell immediately broke out on Twitter with jokes at Hannity’s expense.