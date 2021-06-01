Ask anyone with ears how disgraced former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn spent his Memorial Day weekend based on watching the video below, and the answer would seem pretty straightforward: He told a crowd of QAnon people that a violent overthrow of our current government could and should happen in America.

The video was taken on Sunday night in Dallas, where Flynn was speaking at an event made up mainly of QAnon conspiracy theorists. When the Q&A (QnA?) portion of the event began, an attendee asked Flynn why a coup like the one in Myanmar (which the attendee called “Minamar,” because of course he did) couldn’t happen here. Once the burst of applause for the question quieted down, Flynn’s response, at least according to the video, couldn’t be clearer: “No reason. I mean, it should happen here.”

In case you’re not caught up: Myanmar is currently under military control and in an official state of emergency due to a violent response to a fair election where some people didn’t like the outcome. So far, hundreds of people—including children—have been killed. So what we’d seem to have here is a retired Army lieutenant general who has been known to forget the words to the Pledge of Allegiance telling a group of easily influenced minds that a violent government overthrow is something that we should be doing.

Despite the video recording, Flynn is saying the media has got it all wrong. In a post to his Telegram social media page, Flynn attempted to correct his comment and swear that we did not hear what we thought we heard, saying: “Let me be VERY CLEAR—There is NO reason whatsoever for any coup in America, and I do not and have not at any time called for any action of that sort.” He then added:

“I am no stranger to media manipulating my words and therefore let me repeat my response to a question asked at the conference: There is no reason it (a coup) should happen here (in America).”

So who are you going to believe? A video you watched with your own eyes or the convicted felon who “willfully and knowingly” made false statements to the FBI while working for Donald Trump?

