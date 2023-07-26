House committees are pretty wild now that Republicans are (narrowly) in charge, but the latest session was particularly out-there. On Wednesday, the chamber listened to testimony about UAPs, aka unidentified aerial phenomenon, aka UFOs, which have been in the news more than usual this year. At one point a witness made an especially shocking claim: that aliens are freakin’ real. He didn’t offer any hard evidence, but at least one usually deadpan comic seemed to think it was legit (unless he was being dry even for him).

Congressional hearing on UFOs just ended. Serious, diligent. Absolutely stunning testimony. Hard to walk away from this thinking anything other than there’s something profound happening on our planet that we do not understand. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) July 26, 2023

After the hearing wrapped, Michael Ian Black took to Twitter (or are we all for real calling it X?), and he had praise for how it was handled. “Serious, diligent. Absolutely stunning testimony,” he wrote. “Hard to walk away from this thinking anything other than there’s something profound happening on our planet that we do not understand.”

Again, this could be Black simply being more deadpan than usual. Or maybe he was so stunned by what he heard that the veil of humor dropped and we’re seeing a rare moment of public seriousness from him.

One of the witnesses at the hearing was retired military officer Major David Grusch, who told the lawmakers that the U.S. government has been aware of alien activity since the 1930s. He also testified that authorities have recovered “non-human biological pilots from crashed crafts.”

The Pentagon denied Grusch’s testimony.

Not everyone was as convinced as Black seems to have been. Technology reporter Sam Biddle remained skeptical about the as-yet-unsubstantiated claims being made.

It is stunning to me how many people are taking this testimony seriously after he suggested UFOs come from another dimension and were covered up by Mussolini and the Vatican. This is nutcase stuff. https://t.co/mR77uOPysk https://t.co/BjmClxpxmL — Sam Biddle (@samfbiddle) July 26, 2023

“It is stunning to me how many people are taking this testimony seriously after he suggested UFOs come from another dimension and were covered up by Mussolini and the Vatican,” Biddle tweeted, calling it “nutcase stuff.”

However, plenty of others, including the State alum, wanted to believe. Unless he’s just joking.