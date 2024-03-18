Michael Moore knows it sounds crazy to argue that Donald Trump is smart. But that’s exactly what the political pundit did anyway while warning Democrats that there’s a “legitimate fear” that Trump could beat Joe Biden in the 2024 election.

“We don’t want to say this out loud, but I’m going to say it, and the reason we need to be concerned is that Trump is smarter than us,” Moore argued during the latest episode of his Rumble podcast (yes, Michael Moore has a podcast on Rumble) via Mediaite. “I’ll just let that sink in for a second… I know, I know, you’re calling the people to come find me, the guys in the white uniforms with the big net, and take me away. Are you crazy? What do you mean he’s smarter than us?”

While Moore obviously agrees that Trump is also “dumber” in many, many ways, the documentarian is concerned that Democrats are pinning too many hopes on the former president being taken down by his numerous court cases.

“I’m talking about the way throughout his entire life he’s been able to pull shit off and get away with it,” Moore said. “It is an amazing record. You know the record.”

Moore is convinced that Trump will not be found guilty in court or at the very least cause a hung jury. While the pundit’s prediction may sound overly dramatic, Moore did accurately predict that Trump would win in 2016 and he also called the Blue Wave in the 2022 midterms, so he’s got a surprisingly solid track record when it comes to electoral politics.

(Via Mediaite)