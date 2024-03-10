The Republican Party hasn’t exactly been the party for nice people in a very long time, but it got considerably worse after the guy who mocks people with disabilities took over. Since 2015, Donald Trump has unleashed the dark id lurking inside conservatives, turning childish nicknames and sadistic cruelty into a main feature of today’s GOP. Problem is, Trump’s obnoxiousness alienates a good chunk of the country, including middle-of-the-road folks and milder Republican voters. If he wants to win, he’s going to have make himself a bit more appealing. Alas, Donald Trump is inescapably Donald Trump.

Per Mediaite, the former and possibly future president held one of his rambling rallies in Rome, Georgia, where he tried to appeal to the other side, who may not want four more years of Joe Biden.

“But if you’re a disillusioned Democrat, of which there are many today I extend an open hand, an open invitation, and I ask you to join us on the noble quest of saving our country,” he declared. “Saving our country! Together, we will turn the page forever on the miserable nightmare of the Biden presidency.”

Trump then proceeded to demonstrate the kind of world Democrats would be joining if they went Trump. While trashing Biden’s “angry, dark, hate-filled” State of the Union address, he should he non-hate-filled he was by mocking Biden’s stutter, doing an impersonation of him saying, “Bring the country t-t-together? I’m going to bring it together.”

He also did some “I know you are but what am I?” business to Biden calling him a “threat to democracy.” What was Trump’s response? “No, he’s a threat to democracy. I will tell you. He’s a threat to democracy.”

To summarize: Trump, who’s no stranger to angry, dark, hate-filled speeches, accused Biden of doing what he does, then demonstrated his kindness by mocking a condition he’s had since a kid. And yet what’s Trump’s excuse for his mushy brain?

(Via Mediaite)