President Trump’s “hamberder” feast for the Clemson Tigers, as it’s now being called, left many unimpressed — to put it gently. The self-proclaimed billionaire talked about paying for the meal out of his own pocket, which if true, means that he didn’t have to reach all that deeply. Even Burger King dunked on the gesture despite the free exposure, and on Tuesday Good Morning America host and former New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan had a take for the president.

“You’re a billionaire, man. A billionaire!” Strahan exclaimed, “I can afford fast food!” He continued, making an offer more fitting of the 2019 national champions.

“That being said, I personally would like to invite the Clemson Tiger football team here for a great meal. Yeah. Yeah! Come on here, everybody. Whoever can make it, we’ll hook you up with lobster.” Lobster, whatever you want, we’re gonna take care of you. We’re gonna give you the proper meal that you deserve because that was one great game, a great accomplishment. You know, we thought about what we could get them, I thought lobster is great.”

Strahan’s co-host Sara Haines then interjected and suggested caviar as well, the “per-egg” kind that’s a lot of money. “Are you paying? We don’t have a lot of money here,” she asked. “It’s out of my pocket, I got you guys,” he responded. “I’ll pay for it, no problem!”