Gapped teeth are cool. Elton John has ’em. So does David Letterman. And Anthony Anderson. And Seal. Madonna has a minor case, as do Eddie Murphy, Willem Dafoe, Woody Harrelson, and Lauren Hutton. Michael Strahan, footballer-turned-TV host, has a particularly gaping gap in his two front teeth. It’s his signature feature. But in a new video — which, let’s just point out, arrives two days shy of April Fool’s Day — it appears he’s belatedly closed that gap.

In the video, which was picked up by TMZ, Strahan visits one Dr. Lee Gause, a Manhattan dentist he tasked with giving him an ordinary toothy smile. Dr. Gause told him he couldn’t permanently fill the gap, but he could give him a temporary solution: He fitted him with a removable piece that gives him a typical, close row of teeth, all of them nestled close together.

So: Is this a gag? Did he really (again, temporarily) fix his signature imperfection? For now, who knows! But there’s some reason to believe it’s a joke. In an interview with Elle (from 2012, mind you), he spoke about the gap, saying that in his 20s he “thought about” getting it filled in.

“I was playing with the Giants. There’s so much pressure to be perfect. You can fix everything now,” Strahan said nine years back. “For me, I made the conscious effort to say ‘This is who I am.’ I’m not perfect. I don’t want to try to be perfect. At this point, I don’t think my kids would recognize me without it. They’d be like, ‘Who is this stranger in the house? Call 911!’”

Anyway, let’s see what April 2 brings us.

