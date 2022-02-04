Michelle Malkin is a conservative blogger and TV personality described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a “white nationalist apologist.” She’s spent years praising her white supremacist friends in speeches, wrote books on why internment camps were (and still are) a good thing, and dubbed herself the “mommy” of the white nationalist internet troll group known as the Groypers.

And yet, for some odd reason, Malkin seems shocked to have just discovered that there are consequences for your actions.

Recently, an Airbnb spokesperson confirmed that the home-sharing platform banned Malkin after she attended a gathering held by a white nationalist group called American Renaissance in Nashville last November. The site also gave Malkin’s husband the boot since she regularly books stays for speaking engagements through his account.

“Consistent with our policies, if we become aware of users who are members of or are actively affiliated with hate groups, we remove them from Airbnb,” the company’s spokesperson told The Daily Beast. Airbnb says it’s banned more than 1 million users for violating its community commitment to “treat everyone in the Airbnb community—regardless of their race, religion, national origin, ethnicity, disability, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, or age—with respect, and without judgment or bias” so Malkin isn’t the first white nationalist to be barred from the site. Still, she was more than happy to rant on Twitter about being discriminated against.

2/ The new twist in my case is @airbnb going after my HUSBAND for simply being married to me. Are my kids next? How about other #AmericaFirst families? Anti-COVID tyranny spouses & kids? Where does it stop?https://t.co/FI0nLEgwOC — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) February 2, 2022

7/ Of course this latest & ongoing escalation of the deplatforming wars is not just about @airbnb or me. It’s about curtailing underlying power of @splc & @adl to oppress their most effective political opponents & sabotage every aspect of our professional & personal lives. Duh. — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) February 2, 2022

Though Airbnb is a company whose main job is to screen applicants wanting to stay in strangers’ homes, Malkin is so upset that her hate speech and white nationalist platform caused them to bar her that she even got Tucker Carlson to yell about it on his show.

Tucker Carlson defends @michellemalkin, who was denied service by Airbnb because of "guilt by association." "The amoral liars at the SPLC get to decide where your family stays … whether you have housing or not. That's the Chinese standard. Are you comfortable with that?" pic.twitter.com/YT5remKwxN — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) February 4, 2022

The idea that everyone should be allowed everywhere whether they pose a danger to others or not seems like a weird stance for someone who once advocated for Muslims to be put in internment camps and wanted U.S. troops sent to the Canadian border to stop the “immigration crisis,” but go off, we guess?