About a year ago, comedian and Daily Show alum Michelle Wolf saw her career go next level. Why? Because she absolutely roasted our current president, as well as his men and women, as the “featured entertainer” at the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner. One person not present at the soiree was commander-in-chief Donald Trump, and he won’t be at this year’s either, possibly because he knows everyone there would have the proverbial knives out for him once more.

That still won’t protect him from Wolf’s barbs, even though she’s not returning either. On Friday, Trump formally announced that he wouldn’t be attending the annual journalist soiree, which he’s never attended anyway.

“The Correspondents’ Dinner is too negative. I like positive things, okay?” Trump told reporters. Instead he’ll go where people like him — which, of course, means holding one of those rallies where everyone laughs at his ‘jokes.’

When Wolf heard the news, she took to Twitter, joking, “I hope it’s not because he has windmill cancer.”