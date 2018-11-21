Getty Image

The White House Correspondents’ Association announced this week that the organization’s 2019 dinner would be eschewing tradition by not selecting a comedian as the featured speaker, but instead, will feature writer and historian Ron Chernow. The move comes in the wake of criticism over 2018’s featured speaker, Michelle Wolf, whom many thought was too harsh, particularly when it came to her remarks about White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

President Donald Trump, who has not attended the Correspondents’ Dinner since taking office, predictably had some “executive time” thoughts about the WHCA’s decision. Trump has always had a precarious relationship with the event, ever since Seth Meyers relentlessly mocked him at the 2011 dinner.

“So-called comedian Michelle Wolf bombed so badly last year at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner that this year, for the first time in decades, they will have an author instead of a comedian,” Trump tweeted on Tuesday evening. “Good first step in comeback of a dying evening and tradition!”

“Maybe I will go?” he added, undoubtedly in an effort to leave people on the edge of their seats.

Wolf later responded to the president’s tweet, and she went scorched earth, referring to his statement on siding with Saudi Arabia over the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“I bet you’d be on my side if I had killed a journalist,” she tweeted, adding First Lady Melania Trump’s anti-bullying hashtag, #BeBest.