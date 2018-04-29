Here’s Michelle Wolf’s take on White House press secretary Sarah Sanders. https://t.co/9Hn6dbt9Mw — Meg Wagner (@megwagner) April 29, 2018

If you missed Michelle Wolf’s appearance at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner, you missed what might be the most buzzed about appearance since Seth Meyers hosted in 2011 and Stephen Colbert in 2006. Both of those garnered reactions for being “infamous” and “too biting,” but Wolf’s material might have them beat based on the early reactions. Her performance did not hesitate to call out people in the room, particularly Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and didn’t attempt to clean up for the audience.

The Washington Post noted that Wolf “didn’t win over the room of some of Washington’s best-known journalists, politicians and a slightly less celebrity-filled roster of guests,” but the same can’t be said about the people who watched online and outside of the room.

If some in the press were as hemmed up by this @WhiteHouse’s open embrace of white supremacy, misogyny, mass incarceration, environmental pollution, corporate corruption, and defecation on the First Amendment as they are about what a comedian said, we might be getting somewhere. — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) April 29, 2018