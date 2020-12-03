For the last month, Donald Trump’s legal team has been going around the nation’s courts, alleging widespread voter fraud. And they’ve lost every case apart from one. Not only that, they’ve inspired widespread mockery, from their bungled press conferences to their typo-ridden lawsuits. They can’t do anything right. The same day one “Elite Strike Force” lawyer actually told Republicans to not vote in Georgia’s Senate runoff, a star witness at a hearing in Michigan captivated social media — and, of course, not in a good way.

According to The Detroit News, Trump team attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis attended a Michigan House Oversight Committee hearing, during which they pushed the same discredited claims that have been shot down everywhere else. They also had guests.

One of them — a blonde woman who appeared to a poll watcher — made many bold claims, including that one country’s poll book was off by “over 100,000.” When Representative Steve Johnson patiently explained that they weren’t seeing any evidence of that in the poll books, she replied, “What did you guys to do to…do something crazy to it?” She claimed that she “signed something saying if I’m wrong I can go to prison.” She was sarcastic, she was aggressive, she was condescending, she slurred her speech. Social media was in love.

There was more to her testimony, which found another official saying she wasn’t a “credible witness.” Go figure.

Could’ve sworn I knew her from every retail gig I worked. pic.twitter.com/5WAzVMdYQi — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) December 1, 2020

When they finished listening to… all of that, the Michigan Republicans at the hearing thought, or at least pretended to think, that she was remotely believable! Just incredible. pic.twitter.com/3xsdquCZD8 — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) December 1, 2020

“I can’t even get an actual job anymore,” says Mellissa Carone. She says she was laid off from Ford before she was hired by a staffing agency to do temp IT work, now claims that Democrats are the reason she hasn’t been hired in the past four weeks. pic.twitter.com/M1j9ecldIM — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) December 3, 2020

Then again, at least she didn’t say racist stuff, as another witness did.

One of Rudy Giuliani’s witnesses just said she thinks “all Chinese look alike” while making the argument for a voter ID requirement in Michigan pic.twitter.com/WUCYRTzmgu — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 3, 2020

In any case, Trump appears to be no closer to conceding than he was almost a month ago, and not his team nor their army of poll watchers has offered any concrete evidence. Until he does, all any sensible person can do is laugh at them.