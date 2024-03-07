On Thursday Joe Biden is set to deliver his third and maybe final State of the Union. You know what that means? Time for the more extremist members of the Republican Party to act like jackasses. During Biden’s first one, in 2022, Lauren Boebert infamously heckled him as he talked about his dead son Beau. Last year saw numerous interruptions, including Marjorie Taylor Greene calling him a “liar.” (She also threatened to troll him with a Pennywise joke.) What will happen this year? Maybe nothing, should they obey the Speaker of the House.

Per The Hill, in a closed door meeting, Mike Johnson reportedly begged House Republicans to not be total nuisances during Biden’s address. “Decorum is the order of the day,” one lawmaker claimed. Another echoed that, saying, “He said we should carry ourselves with good decorum.”

A lot has been said about Biden’s advanced age, but he managed to outsmart them last year. When discussing how Republicans are deadest on killing Social Security and Medicare, he earned loud booing from conservatives. So he demanded they agree, there and then, to leave the programs in-tact, lest they enrage voters.

“Let’s all agree — and we apparently are — let’s stand up for seniors,” he said, effectively offering a checkmate.

The State of the Union will be held on Thursday. Will it be as fun without watching Kevin McCarthy sitting there looking miserable for 90 minutes? You never know.

