The new Speaker of the House and all-around Republican weirdo Mike Johnson is getting roasted for a Tuesday press conference where he openly admitted to blurring the faces of January 6 protestors so they wouldn’t be charged by the Department of Justice.

The conservative congressman, who reportedly shares his internet search history with his son so he doesn’t look at porn, announced that new footage from the Capitol breach following Donald Trump’s Stop the Steal rally will not obscure the identity of the assailants while Americans “draw their own conclusions” about the events of the day.

“I don’t think partisan elected officials in Washington should present a narrative and expect that it should be seen as the ultimate truth,” Johnson said while basically presenting a narrative.

Via NBC News:

“We have to blur some faces of persons who participated in the events of that day because we don’t want them to be retaliated against and to be charged by the DOJ,” Johnson said Tuesday. Johnson, who was deeply involved in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election based on false claims of mass election fraud, said that people should do their own research into the Capitol attack.

As a clip of Johnson’s odd reasoning went viral, the controversial House Speaker was roasted on Twitter as people mocked the idea of the GOP being the party of “law and order” while openly protecting insurrectionists from prosecution. Not to mention the fact that the DOJ has already seen the footage, so Johnson’s move makes even less sense.

You can see some of the reactions below:

TFW Speaker Mike confesses to tampering with evidence. Seems obstructiony. https://t.co/i4OcOZj0PR — emptywheel (@emptywheel) December 5, 2023

Little Mike's transparency train hit a speed bump. https://t.co/L1QZC0ygKN — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 5, 2023

I’m confused, I thought they were all BLM/ANTIFA/FBI https://t.co/RRguX6w3Jt — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) December 5, 2023

If they did nothing wrong, why do they have to blur out their faces? https://t.co/0iSymVbXlh — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) December 5, 2023

Speaker of the House admits to tampering with evidence of a crime to prevent perpetrators from being arrested. This should be a bigger deal I think. https://t.co/MFc7XmbOJv — alter Soldatenbär 🐻 (@barefootboomer) December 5, 2023

Ah yes, the party of "law and order." Republicans want a two-tiered system of justice — for themselves. Mike Johnson publicly admitting he wants to protect criminals from prosecution. Of course he does that daily in the service Trump as well. https://t.co/uabbSeNIuN — Matthew Sheffield (@mattsheffield) December 5, 2023

Shorter Johnson: 'I'm aiding and abetting a criminal conspiracy against the United States.' https://t.co/uZqxnzKM2C — Wesley Clark (@WesClarkjr) December 5, 2023

LOL…DOJ has all the tapes you dummy https://t.co/GM2bTzYZDN — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) December 5, 2023

(Via NBC News, Acyn on Twitter)