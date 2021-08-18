It’s been a full week since Mike Lindell’s failed Cyber Symposium, and the “Big Lie” event is still continuing to plague the bonkers MyPillow CEO who bet a little too big on his “proof” that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump. This time around, Lindell is scrambling after cyber security expert Bill Alderson has come forward demanding the $5 million reward offered to anyone who can prove that Lindell was not sitting on data that shows the election was stolen. For the record, Alderson is a completely different cyber security expert than Josh Merritt, who was hired by Lindell to prove his terabyte of data was real, but Merritt refused to play along, which caused the Cyber Symposium to go down in flames.

Here’s what Alderson told Dakota News Now about Lindell’s data:

He says he’s followed the specific rules that were agreed to when he registered for the challenge. His proof that Lindell is wrong, is arriving at Lindell’s attorney’s office today. He kept a copy of the documents for himself, which he shared on a zoom call with our I-team. “With all of my exhibits, proving what my belief was about the packets and why they were not packets and why they did not contain IP headers, why they did not contain Ethernet addresses, why they did not contain congruent, you know, request-response packets, while they were not in P-PCAP format, and they didn’t contain any dating or anything of that nature,” said Alderson.

During a Wednesday morning appearance on Steve Bannon’s Real America’s Voice podcast, Lindell was asked about Alderson’s claim that he bested the Cyber Symposium challenge by disproving Lindell’s data, which caused the MyPillow Guy to scramble and accuse Alderson of looking at the wrong data.

“The whole rumor going around the symposium was that this data is not from the 2020 election,” Lindell said. “Well, the whole challenge was [to] validate data from the 2020 November election. It had nothing to do with my data.”

Lindell then said his attorneys are looking at Alderson’s claim that he’s entitled to the $5 million reward, which was withdrawn during the symposium when Lindell’s own expert wouldn’t go on record saying his alleged election data was legit.

