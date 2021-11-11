Instead of eating too much stuffing (jk there’s no such thing as too much stuffing) and watching football, Mike Lindell will spend his Thanksgiving futilely attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Sounds… fun? “I cannot wait to drop this Supreme Court case the Tuesday at 9 a.m. before Thanksgiving and the whole world is going to be watching all this unfold over Thanksgiving,” he previously told Steve Bannon. “We’re going to do a marathon from Wednesday night of Thanksgiving all the way to Sunday.”

Can’t you do a Turkey Trot like the rest of us?

This week, Lindell shared a teaser of his Thanksgiving week broadcast, including an interview with Donald Trump wearing an ill-fitting tuxedo. “You go back to November 4 and we all lived this Twilight Zone… There’s an old saying, y’know, if a tree falls in the forest and no one heard it, did it really fall? Well, then the media tells us there is no forest,” the pillow lord said in the clip. “We were all living in this Twilight Zone and you were living there with us, but then you had all the betrayals and attacks on you that escalated to a whole another level.” He also regurgitated something Trump’s son Eric told him once, and said that he’s been “praying” for the ex-president to “have strength.”

Here it is:

Mike Lindell releases a short teaser of his ‘exclusive blockbuster interview’ with Trump. This is what he says will be so earth shattering that when he plays it the week of Thanksgiving, the American people will rise up and demand Trump’s reinstatement. This isn’t inspiring me. pic.twitter.com/0VB0MChBT5 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 10, 2021

I’m inspired to hit the streets and demand that Trump… get a better tuxedo. Otherwise, the teaser is not having its intended effect.

Would these 53 seconds create a desire to watch in most people??? Awkward and boring… https://t.co/rxUsDlq69l — Mary “please get vaccinated 👍🏼” (@MaryWittTN) November 10, 2021

I will play this when I need a nap. https://t.co/zUFkL1e673 — Dennis O’Brien: Just give the routers!! (@obie26) November 10, 2021

TWO GUYS TALKING TO THEMSELVES. https://t.co/HFJuJGgekK — Marc Solzan (@MarcSolzan) November 10, 2021

I've never done a blockbuster interview with a former president from what appears to be a hotel conference room, but I think, were I to do one, I'd probably look at a screen at some point and say: "Burn that fucking tape; get a desk for these guys, asap." https://t.co/P6cLF54BCV — McMetazon Prime (@Bengate76) November 11, 2021

This is really sad. https://t.co/NqjjgKOIys — Zack Hunt (@ZaackHunt) November 11, 2021

The worst soap opera ever ! https://t.co/12OvWxNtvZ — I once had a thought … (@BarKoad) November 11, 2021

Is the entire interview done in a wide shot? https://t.co/fTkt3lJSp8 — Josh Berman (@JoshBerman19) November 10, 2021

The interview will be a flop. It will be made fun of on national tv and every social media. Trump will blame Lindell for the awful questions/rambling/editing/energy of the thing and publicly throw one of his loudest allies under the bus Watch this space https://t.co/j1krGZZntU — MJ (@jacms88) November 11, 2021

(Via Raw Story)