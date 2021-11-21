The Republicans of 2021 are so unlike the Republicans of the pre-Trump era that they might as well be a different party. (SNL even lampooned this unusual development on this weekend’s show.) Case in point: Fox News has gone from a GOP propaganda machine to not right wing enough for the likes of Donald Trump, who will give Newsmax more love than the network that arguably started it all, even though he’s gotten them in financial and legal headaches. Speaking of lawsuits, one of the Trumpiest Trumists, Mike Lindell, is so mad at them that he’s staging a protest — while still giving them advertising dollars.

As per The Daily Beast, the MyPillow Guy took his Fox News hatred to new heights on Friday, telling listeners of his show that he’ll be paying them a visit.

“We are going to do something out in front of Fox News, I think we should have—you know, if people want to go down there, maybe we should give out Frank Speech signs,” Lindell said. “They are a big part of our country being taken from us,” then called them both a “controlled opposition” and the “worst media outlet in probably the history of the planet.”

The beef between Lindell and Fox News dates back to the summer, when he network refused to air ads not for MyPillows but for a viral symposium chockful of voter fraud lies and other misinformation about the year-old 2020 election. Enraged, he took his toys and went home, pulling his pillow ads as well. The stalemate only lasted a couple months. By late September, MyPillow ads were back on the network watched by everyone’s older, Facebook-loving relatives.

But clearly the two have yet to fully patch things up. Lindell’s sidekick, Douglas Frank, doubled down on his compatriot’s anti-Fox rhetoric, claiming they were “not a credible source of news” and calling them “traitors to our country.” Of course, you don’t have to be on the far right to disagree with those sentiments.

