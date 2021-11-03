After already getting ground-shakingly sued by Dominion Voting Systems for propagating the “Big Lie” that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from Donald Trump, Newsmax and One America News (OAN) are each getting slapped with new lawsuits that could also result in billions in damages. This time around, Smartmatic is the one initiating legal action after the voting technology company had its reputation dragged through the mud by the right-wing news outlet’s baseless claims of election fraud. Via Mediaite:

“The damage to Smartmatic from this parallel universe of lies and disinformation has reverberated across the United States and in dozens of countries around the world,” said CEO of Smartmatic Antonio Mugica. “The global repercussions for our company cannot be overstated.” While the suits do not specify how much Smartmatic is demanding from Newsmax and OAN, the voting company will be seeking damages caused by the election conspiracies, which Reuters reported totals up to $2 billion in losses.

This latest suit follows Smartmatic’s previous legal action against Fox News, Rudy Giuliani, and Sidney Powell for being active players in the rampant election fraud claims. That suit seeks just shy of $3 billion in damages and blasts all three entities for knowingly milking Trump’s big lie for profit.

While none of these cases have made it into a courtroom yet, it should be interesting to watch considering players like Giuliani have already turned to making Cameo videos to stave off bankruptcy. He’s also since admitted that some of his “evidence” of voter fraud came from Facebook, which is always a red flag, kids. Never trust the place where your aunt tells people that Wayfair is selling babies.

(Via Mediaite)