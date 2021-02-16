You don’t hear a lot of misinformation about what happened during the 2020 election, and for good reason: Many of those who used to spread voter fraud lies were deplatformed and rightwing places that used to give them platforms — Fox News, Newsmax, etc. — have been threatened with lawsuits by Dominion Voting Systems, the company at the center of said conspiracy theories. The only one still at it is Mike Lindell, aka the MyPillow Guy. And lo and behind, he’s finally about to get sued.

On Tuesday, a lawyer for Dominion told The Daily Beast that their long-threatened lawsuit would be filed “imminently.” The voting machine company were none-too-pleased when Lindell, as well as Trump lawyers Lin Wood and Sidney Powell, kept insisting, without proof, that China and others somehow hacked their machines, nudging the vote Biden’s way. Dominion have already sued Powell and Rudy Giuliani. Now they’re coming for Lindell.

“He has doubled down and tripled down. He has made himself a higher public profile with his documentary,” said Dominion attorney Tom Clare, referring to Lindell’s continued habit of publicly making wackadoodle conspiracy theories involving them. Indeed, the company issued him two warnings, advising him to stop making up nonsense involving them.

Lindell’s response to the threatened lawsuit was essentially to double dog dare them. That was his response this time as well. “That would so make my day, because then they would have to go into discovery, and that would make my job a lot easier,” Lindell told The Daily Beast. “It’ll be faster for me to get to the evidence, and to show the people in the public record the evidence we have about these machines…I will not stop until every single person on the planet knows, whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, what these machines did to us.”

He added, “If they sue me, I would be so happy.”

While Lindell has been all too happy to keep on keepin’ on with the voter fraud silliness, even as he put his company at risk, he’s been running out of places to talk about it. He recently made a disastrous appearance on Newsmax, in which he began to talk about Dominion only to have his mic volume lowered, resulting in one anchor walking off set. The far right channel still played host to his two-hour conspiracy theory movie Absolute Proof, albeit with a giant disclaimer disavowing them of the content of Lindell’s speech. If he keeps at it, it sounds like he’ll soon be doing his Dominion routine in the most random of places.

(Via The Daily Beast)