Back in late July, a furious Mike Lindell pulled his My Pillow ads off Fox News. They wouldn’t air a commercial for his disastrous voter fraud symposium, which would have likely ended in yet another lawsuit. So he took his toys and went home. The détente only lasted two months, and Lindell quietly started airing ads again. But now, a mere week later, he’s already making next level conspiracy theories about the network (that could get him sued again).

Mike Lindell's latest conspiracy theory is Fox News asked for Dominion's lawsuit so they could fire Lou Dobbs. pic.twitter.com/0ryqF1gnXc — David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) October 5, 2021

As caught by Raw Story, Lindell went on Steve Bannon’s podcast to float yet another of his treasure trove of unhinged theories — not only about the voting machine company that’s currently suing him for $1.3 billion, but also involving the network with whom he allegedly patched things up.

“I still believe Fox said, ‘Hey, come and sue us quick so we can fire Lou Dobbs,'” Lindell told Bannon.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa,” Bannon interjected with a laugh, before adding the bewildering words: “You’re going pure conspiracy theory.”

“I think they invited the lawsuit,” Lindell continued. “After November 3rd, after they called Arizona early, they didn’t talk about the election. You go back in time and you can’t find them talking about the election. They were too busy talking about Hunter Biden’s laptop after the fact.”

He then dug himself further in. “I believe because they were sued by Smartmatic which was kind of weird,” he continued. “And all of the sudden, they invited Dominion in and then fired Lou Dobbs the next day, whenever it was. And then nobody could go on Fox anymore and talk about the 2020 election. It’s a good excuse for Fox.”

Not to waste time fact checking Mike Lindell, but, as The Daily Beast points out, he may be mixing up the Fox News lawsuits: