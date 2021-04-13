Much like the very innocent former-president, Mike Lindell is banned from Twitter due to “repeated violations” of its integrity policy. (The MyPillow account has been suspended, too.) So he’s launching a new social media website, where free speech-loving users can say whatever they want — as long as they don’t take the lord’s name in vain.

Lindell described Frank (which was originally called “Vocl” until lawyers got involved) as a “Twitter, YouTube combination,” whatever that means. “I have my own servers and everything,” the MyPillow guy said in a video on FrankSpeech.com. “We’re not going to be worried about Amazon taking it down or YouTube or Google or Apple and we are going to get our voice of free speech out there.” The platform is scheduled to launch on April 20 (dubbed a “Frank-A-Thon”), but users can get early access beginning this Thursday if they submit their phone number, which definitely doesn’t sound like a scam.

But what can people expect from Frank?

“You’re going to have your own YouTube channel, only that’s your Twitter handle. Or Twitter channel, so to speak,” Lindell explained (?). “All of the cancels, our First Amendment rights that we’re seeing right now, well, guess what? It’s coming back. You’re not going to have to worry about what you’re saying.” Except you will, because “the four swear words” are banned, Lindell said. “The c-word, the n-word, the f-word, or God’s name in vain. Free speech is not pornography. Free speech isn’t, ‘I’m going to kill you.’ It’s very well defined in our mission statement.” The mission statement is not currently on the website, but I’m sure it will be crystal f*cking clear. (Am I banned from Frank?)

In funnier news, it appears that Mike Lindell is renaming his social media app to FRANK. pic.twitter.com/QlNok6GUmU — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 23, 2021

Lindell discussed Frank even further on conservative commentator Eric Metaxas’ radio show on Monday. “What I’m not going to do is suppress true free speech,” he said. “When someone goes out there and says, ‘I don’t like what’s going down at the border,’ or ‘I don’t like that our country was attacked and nobody’s trying to know you did anything about it or is doing anything about it,’ that’s free speech. Another thing you can’t do [is] what we define in there is totally defame someone. What’s the Ninth Commandment? I can’t even think now, but in the Ninth Commandment, you’re bearing false witness, I believe it is. So, if you’re putting a complete lie against Eric; if I say, ‘Eric Metaxas did something terrible’ and it’s an out and out lie, that’s not free speech. That is not free speech.” That answers my questions! Twitter and YouTube must be trembling.

(Via Raw Story and Right Wing Watch)