MyPilllow CEO Mike Lindell’s Thanksgiving “marathon” (the “Thanks-A-Thon”) aims to overturn the 2020 election, which feels like his 25th time to unsuccessfully do so. In actuality, it appears that he’s using the four-day, 96-hour-long fundraising event to scrounge up donations for his legal fund. It doesn’t seem to be going so well, given that he paused the live stream to eat Thanksgiving dinner and claimed that “millions” were probably watching, when only dozens truly tuned in to watch his energetic shenanigans on the Freedom Patriot Network YouTube channel.

In the midst of all of this, Lindell called for a protest outside of Fox News headquarters, and approximately 10 people showed up (all shouting “Shame on FOX!”) to protest how the conservative news network was discussing other topics instead of (nonexistent) voter fraud. Well, it was time for a new trick, so at around 11:30 p.m., Lindell decided to throw in what he had left to receive donations for what he’s calling a “Legal Offense Fund.” Via Business Insider, even the tiniest donation will score donors a “free” copy of Lindell’s memoir, subtitled From Crack Addict to CEO, and Lindell described an excerpt to sweeten the deal:

“If you donate anything, even if it’s $10, I’m gonna send you a free book,” Lindell said, referring to his memoir, titled “What Are the Odds? From Crack Addict to CEO.” Lindell also described the contents of his memoir, including a chapter where he writes about digging through a carpet for crack cocaine. According to the website of The Lindell Legal Offense Fund, individuals can donate amounts ranging from $10 to $50,000. The website claims that the money donated will be used to “save our country.”

Lindell professes to be using this “Offense Fund” (“we’re always on the offense”) to fight for freedom, although it’s not entirely clear what he means by that statement. He has, however, been sued by Dominion Voting Systems for $1.3 billion over his unyielding claims that the 2020 election was rigged. In response to that lawsuit, Lindell sued Dominion for $1.6 billion. He’s also, as mentioned above, embroiled in a public battle with Fox News, which is still running his ads for now, but who knows what will happen after he sent 10 protesters to their headquarters. And the Thanks-A-Thon continues!

(Via Business Insider)