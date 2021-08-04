Mike Lindell credits God for saving him from following a self-destructive path of alcohol and drugs. He prayed on the night of January 15, 2009, as he wrote in his memoir, What Are the Odds? From Crack Addict to CEO, to never want to get high or drunk again. The next morning, “I could feel without question that my desire for drugs and alcohol was gone.” Lindell turned his life around and his company, My Pillow, has sold over 41 million pillows. He’s a millionaire many times over. It would be an inspiring all-American story of faith and determination were it not for another important milestone in Lindell’s life, this one in August 2016: that’s when he met Donald Trump. He replaced crack with crackpot theories, including that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump. His trust in God persists, however.

While appearing on Real America’s Voice, Lindell told one of Satan’s minions, host Steve Bannon, that a reporter from CNN or Huffington Post or Politico or “one of the hit job articles,” asked him, “Why would God let this happen?” Here’s his unconvincing answer:

“You’re in the spiritual battle of good and evil and we now… think what’s happened since the election, if we wouldn’t have caught this, we wouldn’t have caught this, and all these things happened, all the things we’re going through, um, you know, it wouldn’t have revealed all the evil. The evil is revealing itself. It’s just amazing. It’s popping up all over like pocket gophers popping up their heads.”

Lindell added, “We need to pray that God gives us grace and it looks like we’re going to get that because all of these things that are happening.” Ah yes, “these things.” To quote my personal lord and savior (Donkey), I’m a believer, and it’s thanks to the pillow man.

